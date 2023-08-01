Team USA featuring Austin Reaves, Anthony Edwards and crew to start FIBA World Cup 2023 preparation in Las Vegas

With the 2023 FIBA World Cup around the corner, Team USA is bound to be viewed as the favorite. With heavy expectations heading into the tournament, the USA men's team will reportedly begin their preparations in Las Vegas.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place from August 25th-September 10th. With just over three weeks time left to prepare, Team USA will hope to gather their talented players and form enough cohesion to emerge as contenders.

The roster will include brilliant young NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr.

With some of the finest young players the league has to offer, the USA contingent will hope to bring the FIBA World Cup back home after a disappointing showing in 2019.

Team USA to have training camp and Showcase games

As part of their preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the USA men's team are also set to participate in training camp games over the next few days. The USA contingent will play against Puerto Rico at UNLV from August 3-6th.

The training camp will eventually lead to the USA Basketball Showcase, which will see the team face off against five teams prior to the main tournament. This will take place immediately after training camp on August 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has always been a fairly popular destination for basketball in the NBA offseason. While the Summer League is a prominent event, several teams also host their own preseason training camps in the city.

The city also has a rich basketball culture of its own. As the host city of WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, 'Sin City' is a more than ideal location for the occasion.

