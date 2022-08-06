“Teams are not wanting to blow up their young nucleus because of Kevin Durant’s mercurialism or wishy washiness” - Shannon Sharpe on teams refusing to enter the KD sweepstakes

Kevin Durant's trade situation has dragged on for over a month since he put in his trade request. NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe believes this has been the case because teams around the league aren't interested in dismantling their young cores.

There have been reports that teams have denied the Nets' request for some of their youngsters in exchange for Durant. The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly rejected a proposal that would've seen them send Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to the Brooklyn Nets.

(via @chrisbhaynes, @VinceGoodwill)

Meanwhile, the Nets have made it clear that they require All-Star caliber players and several draft picks to agree to a Kevin Durant trade. With no team willing to give away that many assets, despite KD's brilliance, the two-time champion remains in Brooklyn.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe shared his thoughts on the lack of developments on the Durant front. He said:

"I believe that teams don't want to help Kevin Durant force his way out. We understand one year, when you tell the team, 'I'm not gonna resign, let's go ahead and try to move me.' But Skip, at the beginning of a four-year contract, they're looking at it like this is a bridge too far."

Sharpe continued:

"I really believe the teams are like, 'Hold on, it's either now or never. Either we draw our line in the sand now, or there's gonna be retreat going on for the foreseeable future.'

"There might be a situation. Teams are not wanting to blow up their young nucleus because of Kevin Durant's mercurialism or his wishy-washiness."

The analyst added:

"Because they're looking at it, 'You had the best situation in Golden State. You were winning championships. You were finals MVP. They played beautiful basketball, and you walked away from that.'"

Sharpe concluded:

"Tell me the situation currently that you can find in the NBA that has it better than Golden State."

"KD had the best situation in Golden State and walked away from that. Teams are not wanting to blow up their young nucleus because of Durant being wishy-washy."

Durant is currently in the first of four years left on his deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The duration of his contract effectively gives the franchise plenty of leverage with respect to a trade.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Kevin Durant should organize his house

Shaquille O'Neal believes Kevin Durant should step up as a leader

The trade request from Kevin Durant has sparked several reactions from basketball lovers, especially since it has dragged out for a while now.

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal also spoke on the issue, saying Durant should fix his home or take the easier route. On "The Rich Eisen Show," the four-time NBA champ said:

(From 10:45)

"When you put a house together, you should live in it. You were the one who hired the architect. You was the one who got the other architect in Philadelphia. You as a leader should make it work."

He added:

"But you don't wanna make it work? You should go buy another house. I know he's gonna probably try to get to a contender. It's easier that way."

There is still plenty of time left in this offseason for something to happen. However, it would surprise very few if Durant stays in Brooklyn for another season as trade talks seem to have died down.

