Tee Morant prioritizes surgery while hinting at Ja's fiery comeback amid surgery scare

Tee Morant is a strong supportive figure in Ja Morant's life. Through all the ups and downs of his son's NBA journey, he has made sure to stick by him. Upon the announcement of the Grizzlies star needing season-ending surgery for a shoulder tear, Tee remained headstrong about his son's recovery process, as per The Daily Memphian's Drew Hill.

Surgery is no joke when it comes to an NBA star's career, which is why the Memphis Grizzlies are taking a cautious approach to the case of Ja Morant. Here's what Tee Morant said on the matter, remaining confident through it all:

"Our focus with Team Morant is now making sure he's going to have surgery, and making sure he gets back to 100% so he can show the world who the f*** he is, and that is him."

Some NBA players come back from season-ending surgeries and remain the same player as they were before. However, some players come back as a shell of themselves, who end up struggling to reach the condition that they were in before.

Be that as it may, now is not the time to overthink about the future, as Tee Morant looks ahead and prioritizes his son's important surgery. He knows what his son is capable of when he is at full strength.

In the nine games that he played this season following his 25-game suspension, the Grizzlies star averaged 25.1 points (47.1% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Tee Morant's son, Ja, shares a wholesome moment with Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

The Memphis Grizzlies got the better of the Dallas Mavericks in Tuesday night's 120-103 win, despite not having Ja Morant and losing Marcus Smart in the third quarter due to a right finger injury.

Even when he wasn't good to go for the game, Tee Morant was still in attendance as he wanted to show support for the Memphis Grizzlies. Additionally, Ja Morant also shared a wholesome moment with Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Despite the tough loss for the Mavericks, it was still a great moment between the stars, especially considering the state of Ja Morant. In Ja's absence, Desmond Bane led the way with 32 points (11-of-27 shooting, including 2-of-9 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and four assists.

As of now, the Memphis Grizzlies are 13th (14-23 record) in the Western Conference standings. They have won six out of their past 10 games. With Ja out for the season, the team is in a tough situation as it will need to continue finding ways to win without its star player.