Tee Morant slams critics questioning Ja Morant's personality: "Not like I'm an absent father saying something I don't know"

Throughout 2023, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went through a roller coaster ride. Morant got suspended by the NBA twice, dealt with a lawsuit filed against him, and had to stray away from NBA arenas for 25 games this 2023-24 season. Naturally, people would automatically label the Grizzlies star as a "black sheep" or a "bad egg". However, Ja's father, Tee Morant, defended his son and described him otherwise.

During a segment on "SiriusXM NBA Radio", Ja Morant's father Tee had the opportunity to tell fans what his son was truly like behind the scenes. Tee said Ja is a family-oriented person and is doing the best he can to become a respectable guy that everyone can look up to. Tee then told the radio host that he's doing his role as a father to guide his son.

Claiming his son was "demonised" and "misconstrued a whole lot" by the critics, Tee Morant expressed his frustration at media's treatment of his son. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ja is going to be the typical guy, the family guy," Tee said. "He's going to be an inspiration to a lot. ... Wherever he's at. He's going to carry himself like a respectable guy. That's what it is and that's me talking for him because we have conversations. It's not like I'm an absent father saying something that I don't know."

Expand Tweet

Ja Morant's historic comeback

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant has returned to the hardwood following a 25-game suspension imposed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for allegedly brandishing a gun during an Instagram live session. While many were apprehensive that Morant's comeback would be hindered by court rust, he demonstrated the polar opposite.

Morant's comeback to the NBA was nothing short of remarkable, as he put up a 34-point outing. In addition to his scoring numbers, he notched eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Morant simply proved to the basketball world that he was back and put the entire league on notice.

Morant's return was made even more stunning by the fact that he was the one who delivered the dagger for the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. In the final seconds of the game, Ja went for a buzzer-beating floater, slashing his way inside the paint and breaking the hearts of Smoothie King Center fans in New Orleans.