Former NBA champion and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has shockingly backtracked on his claims about the greatest basketball player of all time after watching Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary.
Perkins, who played with LeBron James during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, had previously suggested that the LA Lakers superstar was the best to ever grace the hardwood.
But after watching Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for the 100th time on Saturday, the 40-year-old admitted that his opinion has now changed in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend.
“Watching The Last Dance for the 100th time,” Perkins wrote on his IG. “I’m still mad at myself for saying Bron is the 🐐. God, I miss those boxes of Js at my front door. Can someone please tell MJ I’m sorry, man? 🤣🤣🤣”
For a long time, Michael Jordan was seen as the undisputed GOAT, but James has closed the gap, if not surpassed him. The Lakers' superstar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and has continued to play at a very high level, even at the age of 40.
Kendrick Perkins has a strained relationship with both Michael Jordan and LeBron James
When you’re known for dishing out hot takes, it often comes at a cost. And Kendrick Perkins has had his fair share from both Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Earlier this year, on March 27, Perkins said on "First Take" that he lost his sneaker supply from Michael Jordan after calling LeBron James the GOAT.
“I was signed to Jordan for about two years when I was playing,” Perkins said. “I wore J's throughout a few years of my time in Oklahoma City. After that, I used to get boxes in the mail all the time, the J's before they even hit the stores. I started my media career, and as soon as I said LeBron James was the GOAT, those boxes stopped coming.”
In the same episode, he revealed that his relationship with James also became strained. The 2008 NBA champion shared that LeBron unfollowed him because of a negative comment he made about him.
When Stephen A. Smith said, “Kendrick Perkins says a negative word about LeBron James, and LeBron James blocks Kendrick Perkins,” Perkins acknowledged, stating, “He unfollowed me, and then I blocked him on my cell phone.”
Perkins spent two seasons playing with LeBron James before calling it quits in the summer of 2019. Despite his strong ties to the Lakers star, Perkins has now seemingly changed his opinion and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.
