  • "Tell Pat Bev to pull up" - Nick Young calls out ex-Laker for accusing him of ducking smoke over 1v1 game to settle their beef

"Tell Pat Bev to pull up" - Nick Young calls out ex-Laker for accusing him of ducking smoke over 1v1 game to settle their beef

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 18, 2025 02:19 GMT
An image of Nick Young and Patrick Beverley
Nick Young responds to Patrick Beverley's accusations of ducking a one-on-one showdown. Credit: Young/IG, Beverley/IG

Earlier this month, former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Youngwas accused of avoiding a one-on-one showdown with Patrick Beverley, another ex-NBA player he has been at odds with. Now, a clip of Young responding to Beverley has gone viral on X.

In the clip, Young, who was seen arriving at celebrity and playoff games of the Big3 league, let Beverley know he is ready for a confrontation on the court.

"Tell Pat Bev to pull up. I'm back in Texas," Young says in the clip. "Tell him to holler at me too when he come to L.A. I really want that one-on-one."
This direct callout comes just weeks after Beverley, a former Los Angeles Lakers guard, claimed he had run into Young some time ago. According to Beverley, he called Young “scared,” though the ex-NBA player popularly known as Swaggy P was said to be unable to even look Beverley in the face.

The fuss about one-on-one competition began earlier this year when Young came to the defense of Brandon Jennings, his co-host on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. After Jennings was challenged by Beverley to a game, Young said he would “make some easy money” and would not have to "play defense."

After Beverley posted his clip accusing Young of ducking him, “Gil’s Arena” namesake Gilbert Arenas playfully chided his co-host on social media. In an Instagram comment, Arenas "fired" Young for supposedly failing to rise to the challenge.

Now that Young has publicly responded to Beverley’s latest challenge, fans of the two former NBA players are watching for the next chapter in the back-and-forth.

"Snitches never prosper": Nick Young takes shot at former Lakers teammate accused of cheating

During his Lakers years, Young was involved in controversy when a video taken by then-teammate D’Angelo Russell made public his alleged infidelity. In the aftermath, Young’s relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea came to an end.

Last month, Young took a shot at Russell after an online user with the X handle Jaw Morant supposedly revealed that the Dallas Mavericks guard was cheating on his girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas.

"You know, snitches never prosper," Young said in a viral clip after the 'expose' made its rounds on the internet. "Jaw Morant made sure D'Angelo wasn't even going to have a comeback."
Between Russell and Beverley, Young has plenty of off-court drama to keep himself preoccupied. In both instances, Swaggy P has shown no signs of intimidation.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

