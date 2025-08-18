"Tell Pat Bev to pull up" - Nick Young calls out ex-Laker for accusing him of ducking smoke over 1v1 game to settle their beef

Earlier this month, former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Youngwas accused of avoiding a one-on-one showdown with Patrick Beverley, another ex-NBA player he has been at odds with. Now, a clip of Young responding to Beverley has gone viral on X.In the clip, Young, who was seen arriving at celebrity and playoff games of the Big3 league, let Beverley know he is ready for a confrontation on the court.&quot;Tell Pat Bev to pull up. I'm back in Texas,&quot; Young says in the clip. &quot;Tell him to holler at me too when he come to L.A. I really want that one-on-one.&quot;This direct callout comes just weeks after Beverley, a former Los Angeles Lakers guard, claimed he had run into Young some time ago. According to Beverley, he called Young “scared,” though the ex-NBA player popularly known as Swaggy P was said to be unable to even look Beverley in the face.The fuss about one-on-one competition began earlier this year when Young came to the defense of Brandon Jennings, his co-host on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast. After Jennings was challenged by Beverley to a game, Young said he would “make some easy money” and would not have to &quot;play defense.&quot;After Beverley posted his clip accusing Young of ducking him, “Gil’s Arena” namesake Gilbert Arenas playfully chided his co-host on social media. In an Instagram comment, Arenas &quot;fired&quot; Young for supposedly failing to rise to the challenge.Now that Young has publicly responded to Beverley’s latest challenge, fans of the two former NBA players are watching for the next chapter in the back-and-forth.&quot;Snitches never prosper&quot;: Nick Young takes shot at former Lakers teammate accused of cheatingDuring his Lakers years, Young was involved in controversy when a video taken by then-teammate D’Angelo Russell made public his alleged infidelity. In the aftermath, Young’s relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea came to an end.Last month, Young took a shot at Russell after an online user with the X handle Jaw Morant supposedly revealed that the Dallas Mavericks guard was cheating on his girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas.&quot;You know, snitches never prosper,&quot; Young said in a viral clip after the 'expose' made its rounds on the internet. &quot;Jaw Morant made sure D'Angelo wasn't even going to have a comeback.&quot;Between Russell and Beverley, Young has plenty of off-court drama to keep himself preoccupied. In both instances, Swaggy P has shown no signs of intimidation.