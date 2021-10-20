"I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy" - LeBron James' advice to Russell Westbrook after his tough outing against the Golden State Warriors on LA Lakers debut

LeBron James has revealed that he advised Russell Westbrook to go home and watch some comedy after his tough debut for the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

The former MVP did not have a great outing against the Golden State Warriors as he shot only 4-13 from the field. The Lakers eventually lost the game 114-121. The Warriors put in a great performance in the fourth quarter to walk away with the win.

When asked about the advice he gave Russell Westbrook after his debut performance, LeBron James said in the post-game conference:

"I don't know, I mean I told Russ to go home and watch some comedy. You know, something that can put a smile on his face. I told him don't be hard on yourself, it's just one game. I understand the competitor that you are, we all competitors and we all feel like shit, when we don't play to our abilities. So, I completely understand that as well. I just don't want him to be so hard on himself."

"You know that is the one thing, I hopefully get through him or to him. He go home, he's gonna see three babies that he has, that might be asleep but that might put a smile on his face. He gotta beautiful wife, family so at the end of the day you go home and you're like okay, it's not that bad."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tough Lakers debut for Russ8 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

4-13 FG

0-4 3 PT

4 TO Tough Lakers debut for Russ8 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

4-13 FG

0-4 3 PT

4 TO https://t.co/1cmIbO0qM3

Russell Westbrook may have looked rusty on opening night, but there is no doubting his talent and abilities.

The 32-year-old has averaged a triple-double in four of the last five seasons and is one of the hardest workers in basketball. When he gets into the rhythm, there is no doubt that the LA Lakers will look a lot better on both ends of the floor.

Can Russell Westbrook and LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to a championship?

LeBron James is one of the best playmakers in the game, and Russell Westbrook is not far behind

Russell Westbrook has won almost all the top accolades in the game except for an NBA championship. His move to the LA Lakers certainly makes it clear that he has his eyes set on the ring. However, many have raised questions about whether the Lakers can win the championship with James and Westbrook playing together.

LeBron James is one of the best playmakers in the game, and Russell Westbrook is not far behind. The two have impeccable passing abilities that will only benefit the LA Lakers during the regular season.

The arrival of Russell Westbrook certainly gives LeBron James a lot more freedom on the court. His scoring could see an increase, and that would be great for the Purple and Gold.

Also Read

Being a new player on the team, Westbrook will take some time to get used to teaming up with other players on the roster.

Many have ruled the LA Lakers out of the championship race due to the average age of their roster. However, if the players manage to stay healthy and stars like James and Westbrook fire on all cylinders, the Lakers have a good chance of winning their 18th championship.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh