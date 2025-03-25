"Telling Luka how much of a dumbass Nico Harrison is": Fans react to Luka Doncic's heartfelt moment with ex-Mavericks assistant

Luka Doncic and Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley shared a touching moment after the Lakers' 118-106 loss on Monday. Doncic and Mosley have a history together from their time in Dallas, where Mosley served as an assistant coach for the Mavericks from 2014 to 2021.

After the final buzzer, Doncic and Mosley shared a warm, lengthy embrace. They exchanged a few words, creating a heartwarming scene that reflected the deep respect they have for each other.

The video of their moment quickly went viral, with fans offering candid reactions and many humorously speculating about what the two might have been discussing.

"Orlando Magic head coach must be telling Luka how much of a dumbass Nico Harrison is lmaoooo," a fan commented.

"you can just imagine the conversation! Luka must be thinking, “How did I end up here?” Nico Harrison’s moves might be raising some eyebrows around the league," commented another fan.

"Luka a Magic next season! Luka Magic!" a fan said.

"Luka Doncic and Jamahl Mosley (former Mavs assistant) gotta be talking about Nico Harrison, right? There's no way they're not," said another fan.

"He's giving some info on Nico for sure," a user wrote.

"Probably talking shit about Nico," wrote another user.

Jamahl Mosely on Luka Doncic's work ethic

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley recently addressed questions surrounding Luka Doncic's work ethic following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. Mosley emphasized that Doncic was always a dedicated and consistent worker during his time with the Mavericks.

"My recollection of him being was, I constantly remember working, and him being able to work on a consistent basis, because he loves the game of basketball," Mosley said.

Meanwhile, the star point guard recorded another 30-point performance on Monday but his effort went in vain. He finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9 of 23 from the floor, including 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.

