  "Yet another person exposing Nico's BS": Fans berate Nico Harrison after ex-Mavericks assistant speaks out on Luka Doncic's work ethic

"Yet another person exposing Nico’s BS": Fans berate Nico Harrison after ex-Mavericks assistant speaks out on Luka Doncic's work ethic

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 24, 2025 05:55 GMT
(Image Credit: Getty and Imagn)

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison faced heavy criticism from fans on Sunday after Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke out about Luka Doncic’s work ethic. Mosley, who served as an assistant coach with the Mavericks from 2014 to 2021, worked closely with Doncic for four years.

Following the Magic’s 110-90 victory over the Washington Wizards, Mosley was asked to describe the Slovenian star’s dedication and commitment to improving as a player. He didn’t hold back, openly praising Doncic’s relentless love for the game and his unwavering drive to refine his craft.

"My recollection of him being was, I constantly remember working, and him being able to work on a consistent basis, because he loves the game of basketball," Mosley said.
Fans quickly erupted in frustration after Mosley shared his candid thoughts. Many took this as yet another opportunity to criticize Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic.

"Yet another person exposing Nico’s BS!" a fan commented.
"Hell even Nico Harrison said @luka7doncic was amazing in practice two months ago until Nico decided to lie about him," commented another fan.
"Man we all know Luka wasn’t the problem. It’s the ego of the GM and the head coach. Nico is going to paint Luka the bad guy to justify this trade. If you think this is a bad trade right now, imagine looking back at it ten years from now," a fan said.
"Worst organization in sports! Dumb fucking tw*ts! @dallasmavs #FireNico #Selltheteam," said another fan.
"Jamahl Mosley has been a great Head Coach, but he also was an assistant in Dallas who worked closely with Luka Doncic for years. Believe the lies from Nico Harrison, and Dumont if you’d like, but I trust the character of Jamahl Mosley over the men who blindsided their star," a fan wrote.
"Thats why they got rid of him because he would support Luka," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Harrison orchestrated the trade, sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and draft asset.

Edited by Atishay Jain
