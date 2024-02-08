“Terrible singers": Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Draymond Green & rookie choir for off-key birthday serenade on plane

The Golden State Warriors splash brother Klay Thompson roasted his Warriors teammates for their off-key birthday serenade. The four-time NBA Champion took to Instagram to share a story of the Warriors' roster singing 'Happy Birthday' for Klay on the occasion of his 34th birthday today.

The players formed a choir ensemble, with Draymond Green taking up the role of a conductor. Though the players go off-key with their singing, Klay Thompson expresses his love to them for their gesture.

"Conductor Dray and a rookie choir. Terrible singers but I still love em." Klay captions.

Klay Thompson's story on IG

The Warriors team, presumably, were heading to Indiana for their fifth road game in a row, when the roster sang for Klay in the plane. Previously, the Warriors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 127-104 on Wednesday. Klay Thompson seemed far more like his old self, registering 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting while knocking down 4-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson responds to being mentioned in Warriors trade rumors

Klay Thompson's name has slightly been mentioned around in the Golden State Warriors trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. It appeared that Thompson was not even remotely interested in discussing the topic.

Following Wednesday night’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Slater asked Thompson about the trade deadline rumors. Thompson responded with a candid and blunt response:

“I don’t partake in NBA discourse … I think that’s such a waste of energy, and at the end of the day, whether I’m wearing a Dubs uniform or another uniform, I’m gonna be myself.”

Thompson then confirmed his interest in remaining with the Warriors beyond this season. He also agreed with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, saying they still have the pieces to make a run, even if the team doesn’t make a trade.

“I see Steph Curry, I see Draymond. I go home and check our playoff record as a trio and then you add what we have … I believe, I will always believe,” Thompson said.

The 2023-2024 season has been tough for the franchise legend, who has made five All-Star teams during his 13 seasons in Golden State. The 34-year-old is shooting a career-low 41.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. His 17.1 points per game are his lowest mark since 2012-13.

Klay Thompson likely isn't going anywhere, but the question remains regarding what the Warriors will do otherwise. With a 23-25 record, the Golden State Warriors holds the 11th position in the Western Conference and is currently outside the play-in picture. Making the playoffs itself seems like a battle for them now, and it's fair to wonder if the current Warriors roster is capable of doing that.

