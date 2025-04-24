  • home icon
  "Tey f***in hate his daddy": LeBron James' friend drops no-holds-barred take on unjust vilification of Shedeur Sanders ahead of NFL Draft Day

"Tey f***in hate his daddy": LeBron James' friend drops no-holds-barred take on unjust vilification of Shedeur Sanders ahead of NFL Draft Day

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 24, 2025 04:06 GMT
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

With the 2025 NFL Draft upon us, people keep sharing their thoughts ahead of the big event. LeBron James' friend shared his opinion about executives and coaches trying to bring down Shedeur Sanders, who is considered the second-best quarterback in his class.

"Cuffs The Legend" took to X on Wednesday to send a clear message about Sanders and all the hate he's received in recent hours. "Cuffs" blamed his father's name for all the bad narratives surrounding the young quarterback.

"if Shedeur Sanders Dad was a deadbeat dad and he was locked up on Death Row with 90 days left before his execution they would have the softest piano and harps playing in that background music when they call his name on draft day. they nitpicking that kid to death because they f***in hate his Daddy! 😂😂"
Negative comments about Shedeur Sanders have become more common since the Colorado Buffaloes decided to retire his and Travis Hunter's jerseys.

Many fans criticized this decision, noting that Sanders and Hunter only played two seasons in Colorado and didn't do much to earn such an honor.

On Tuesday, an NFL assistant coach turned a lot of heads when they went off on Sanders, criticizing the prospect for being entitled, among other negative on- and off-field issues.

“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates, but the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”
Carmelo Anthony defends Colorado decision to retire Shedeur Sanders' jersey

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony defended Shedeur Sanders after all the criticism he and the Colorado Buffaloes received upon announcing they would retire his jersey. Over the weekend, the Syracuse Orange icon explained why it was right to honor Sanders this way.

"I will f*** with it," Carmelo Anthony said. "Culture shifters, that's what we talking about. They changed the game. Pop is Prime, they know how to put on and put a show on. They learned it from the best. Ain't no one talking about Colorado football, Prime turned that sh** around.
"A lot of times, we wait too long to give people flowers. It's college, if they had that impact, then put that s*** up there."

Sanders and Hunter will go their separate ways after Thursday, but their connection and legacy seem strong enough to transcend NFL obstacles.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
