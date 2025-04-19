"Pop is Prime": Carmelo Anthony gives high praise as Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders get jerseys retired before NFL dreams

Carmelo Anthony was the latest big name supporting the Colorado Buffaloes' decision to retire Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' jersey. The team announced last weekend that it will retire their jerseys on Saturday, leading to a division in the sports world.

Ad

Addressing the controversy, Anthony said that he was siding with the Buffaloes' decision. Calling Hunter and Sanders "culture shifters," he said that the players had an impact on Colorado football and deserved to have their jerseys retired.

"I will f*** with it," Carmelo Anthony said. "Culture shifters, that's what we talking about. They changed the game. Pop is Prime, they know how to put on and put a show on. They learned it from the best. Ain't no one talking about Colorado football, Prime turned that sh** around.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A lot of times, we wait too long to give people flowers. It's college, if they had that impact, then put that s*** up there."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There has been pushback from the college football world alleging that it was too soon to retire Hunter's jersey, and Sanders' at all. Coach Deion Sanders also expressed his disappointment at the allegations that he spearheaded the college's decision to retire his son's jersey.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony on how Deion Sanders inspired him to personally train his son

Deion Sanders is famous for his dedication as a father. The NFL legend took the offensive coordinator job at Trinity Christian High School in 2017 and worked with Shedeur for three years.

Sanders' direct involvement in his son's football career served as an inspiration for Carmelo Anthony. Witnessing Coach Prime's dedication, the NBA great took the first step toward training his son, Kiyan Anthony, personally.

Ad

Anthony got honest about his decision in an episode of "7PM in Brooklyn" in November.

"I don’t think [Sanders] gets enough credit for what he did in high school," he said. "The grind of him going back after an illustrious career and all of that, to go lock in. For me, that was like, 'Oh, s**t," like, I’m gonna coach my kid. I gotta go really train my kid and develop my kid.

Ad

"He went back and set up shop, and really showed that I’m committed to the development and change in not just my kid but football ... That is special, like, that’s the story right there."

Expand Tweet

In November, Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse, his father's alma mater, for his collegiate basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More