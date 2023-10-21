"Thanasis would be flipping burgers at McDonald's if not for Giannis" - Fans roast Thanasis Antetokounmpo for ridiculous layup attempt

Thanasis Antetokounmpo attempted a ridiculous shot in the Milwaukee Bucks' preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Fans were quick to roast Thanasis, who faced claims from trolls that the only reason why he's in the NBA is due to his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With only a few seconds left in the third quarter, TyTy Washington found a small opening and made an incredible bullet pass to Thanasis in the paint. With no one around him, the elder Antetokounmpo brother put a little English on his layup and missed the shot.

The buzzer sounded, so Thanasis had no shot at redeeming himself. He ended the game with four points and two rebounds. He also had a huge block on Kenny Lofton Jr. that could be seen as a redemption of sorts.

Some fans were clearly paying attention to the preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. Thanasis Antetokounmpo started getting trolled on social media and was called out for being in the NBA because of his Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This fan claimed:

"Thanasis would be flipping burgers at McDonald's if not for Giannis dawg LMAO."

Here's another fan pointing out Thanasis' suspect role with the Bucks:

"Thanasis would be making YouTube videos with overtime if not for Giannis being a top 10 NBA player."

One fan was upset that Thanasis didn't dunk the ball since he was wide open:

"I still don't understand why Thanasis doesn't try to yam it every time, he can jump over everyone just dunk it dude."

Here are other reactions and memes to Thanasis Antetokounmpo blowing a layup:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo close to signing with Knicks in free agency

Thanasis Antetokounmpo entered free agency this offseason and he was close to returning to the New York Knicks. Thanasis started his career in New York back in the 2015-16 season, playing two games for the Knicks as a rookie.

In an interview with BasketNews, Thanasis shared the story of how new Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin convinced him to stay with the team and sign a new deal.

"I sat down with the new coach," Thanasis said. "During the free agency, I was off in Greece, but I sat down with the new coach and talked with him. He said he appreciates the way I play. He values my game. You know, every coach has a different opinion of everybody, but when I picked the teams, hearing the coach and everything. ... I thought this was the place for me."

