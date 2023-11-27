"Thanks for the heart attack": NBA fans react as Milwaukee Bucks seal largest comeback win of the season against Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 26-point deficit to secure a 108-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The 26-point comeback marked the largest in the NBA this season and left fans in disbelief.

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee a 104-102 lead on a tip-in with 18.1 seconds remaining. After Portland missed on the other end, his co-star, Damian Lillard, then sealed the deal at the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks on 52.4% shooting. Meanwhile, Lillard added 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and four 3-pointers but shot just 33.3%.

After the game, many Bucks fans were surprised and relieved that their team pulled off the massive comeback:

“Wow, they stole this one. Good comeback, though,” one fan said.

"Thanks for the heart attack," another said.

Meanwhile, others called out the Bucks for falling behind by 26 to the struggling Blazers in the first place:

“Great win, but [the] Bucks have to get their defense in order. Giving up too many points to opponents, especially low-seeded opponents. 62 first-half points to the Blazers??? I thought [Adrian Griffin] was about defense?” one fan said.

“Let’s stop making every team look like a championship team and every player [look like] Steph Curry. Play all four quarters and get a comfortable win against these teams,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Bucks’ 26-point comeback win over the Blazers:

Damian Lillard on Milwaukee facing his former team

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

Milwaukee’s win over Portland marked Lillard’s first game against his former team since he was traded in September.

After the game, Lillard spoke about how strange it was playing the Blazers. However, he added that he adjusted quickly once the game started:

“I was like, ‘Man, this is a little bit different,’” Lillard said.

“Then when we got to the court, I saw everybody, and it was a weird feeling. But once we started playing, I kind of got over it quick. Just like before, I didn’t think it would be a big thing or a crazy thing, and it wasn’t.”

The Bucks and Blazers will match up one more time this season. That will come on Jan. 31 in Portland. Considering that the game will mark a homecoming for Lillard, it should have more personal significance to him.

Milwaukee (12-5) next plays the Miami Heat (10-7) on the road on Tuesday.

Portland (4-12) next plays the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on the road on Monday.

