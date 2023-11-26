10 NBA players with most total points this season, ft Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry

NBA players are honing their offensive skills in every NBA season. Currently, there are four players in the league averaging over 30 points per game, and the next few are just decimals away from touching the mark.

While the narrative might say that the league has become pro-offense, there's no denying that the skillset of the players has also substantially increased over time. While the big men were known to dunk and bully the defense under the basket, they are now armed with lethal mid-range and 3-point shooting.

Amidst the rising offensive power of players, here is the list of top 10 players who are leading in points this season so far.

Top NBA players with most total points this season

Here are the top 10:

#10 LeBron James - 408 points

LeBron James doesn’t even look like he is going to be 39 in December. He has been on a tear this season. He is driving to the basket more, and his efficiency is career-high in multiple areas.

James has 408 points in 16 games this season. The 21-year-old veteran is averaging 25.5 points, eight rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

He's shooting 55.9 from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, despite a horrible game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he shot 8 of 23 shots from the field and 1 of 9 from the 3-point line.

The four-time champion is playing at a high level at 38 as he eyes the 40,000 points mark this season.

#9 Tyrese Maxey - 422 points

Maxey has been the biggest (non) surprise this season. He came to the Philadelphia 76ers rescue after the James Harden trade. His scoring prowess was everything the 76ers needed besides Joel Embiid, and he has answered the call.

The young star has had a 50-point outing this season and taken most of the scoring responsibility off Embiid’s shoulders. He's averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in 16 games.

Maxey was one of the crucial factors in the 76ers 8-0 run this season and could decide how deep Philadelphia goes in the postseason.

#8 Jayson Tatum - 444 points

Tatum has established himself as one of the elite players in the league. The young Celtic has achieved at just 25 what most players can’t in their entire career.

Tatum doesn’t shy away from declaring himself as one of the best players in the world.

"I'm ... humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world," Tatum told ESPN.

This season, the Celtic forward is averaging 27.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 16 games.

Now that the Celtics have one of the best defenders in the league with Jrue Holiday and one of the best big men with Kristaps Porzingis, it would only elevate Tatum’s efficiency.

They are not only the favorites to win the East but also to win it all this season, thanks to Tatum's form.

#7 Giannis Antetokunmpo - 445 points

One can easily say that Giannis Antetokunmpo is the traditional big dominant man of the 80s and 90s. Most of the league considers him the best player in the world, and that's not even sugarcoating his greatness on the court.

Giannis can score and defend at a very high level against any team. He can run full-court, and it's almost impossible to stop him in full-court transition. Yes, he's a work in progress from mid-range, 3-pointers and free throws, but that hasn’t stopped his scoring efficiency.

He's averaging 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 15 games this season.

After the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in the trade, they became an immediate favorite but haven’t capitalized on their individual greatness. However, the kind of games they play, it wouldn’t take too long before Giannis and the Bucks figure it out.

#6 Stephen Curry - 446 points

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been themselves this season, but it hasn’t affected Stephen Curry’s greatness. The Dubs are tenth in the Western Conference with 8-9 record.

However, the good part is that they have Chris Paul, who can fuel the second units with his playmaking. Unlike many players, at age 35, Curry has shown no signs of slowing down, which could improve the Warriors' fortunes.

Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 15 games this season. The four-time champion is shooting 42.8 percent.

#5 Nikola Jokic - 451 points

Nikola Jokic has once again defied what a big man should look like and play. He's the most important player on the defending champions Denver Nuggets. The reigning Finals MVP is continuing his historical 2022-23 season while orchestrating the Nuggets’ offense.

Jokic is not athletic, does not show off and doesn’t destroy the basketball rims like other big men. He can read plays as good as anybody in the league and a master at elevating players around him.

The Nuggets don’t have a superstar apart from Jokic but swept a LeBron James-led Lakers in the WCF, all credit to him.

Jokic is averaging 28.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 16 games this season and is the frontrunner in the MVP conversation again.

#4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 456 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as a certified all-around player. He can score at a high level and defend like an elite defensive player. On Nov. 23, he registered a 40-point game with 12 assists and three blocks.

Last season, SGA was all the Oklahoma City Thunder had, and they went where he took them. However, the story has changed for OKC behind SGA, rookie Chet Holmgren and coach Mark Daigneault. They are second in the Western Conference with an 11-5 record.

SGA is averaging 30.4 points, 6.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 15 games this season. With him and Holmgren on the roster, OKC is expected to make a big leap this season.

#3 Kevin Durant - 471 points

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers to step on the basketball court, and his being among the season's top scorers is a testament to that.

The Phoenix Suns have missed Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, two of their best players most of the season, but Durant has kept them afloat with his elite-level basketball.

He has scored at least 30 points nine times. In his last five games, KD is averaging 34.2 points per game, a testament to his elite scoring skills.

Durant is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 15 games this season. He's second in the points-per-game list and shooting 53.3 percent.

#2 Joel Embiid - 482 points

The scoring list would be incomplete with Joel Embiid. He's the best player on one of the best teams in the league and also one of the best of his generation. The only thing that is against Embiid’s resume is the fact that he's yet to win a championship.

However, with the way the Philadelphia 76ers are playing this season, it might not be too much to expect them to win it all. Embiid and Maxey are having a phenomenal season. With their new coach Nick Nurse, their season elevating to a higher level is highly possible.

Embiid is at the top in points per game scoring list, ahead of Durant and Doncic. He's averaging 32.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 15 games this season.

#1 Luka Doncic - 488 points

After Kyrie Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks, there was high skepticism surrounding his chemistry with Luka Doncic. However, this season, Jason Kidd seems to have figured it out, and the Mavericks have come out as one of the best teams in the league.

Doncic is one of the best playmakers in the league and doesn’t miss out on scoring historical numbers. Although the Mavericks are not the favorites to come out of the West, it wouldn't be surprising if they upset big teams, thanks to Doncic.

Donic is averaging 30.5 points per game and has notched up 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 16 games this season. The Mavericks are fourth in the West, thanks to Luka Magic’s masterclass.