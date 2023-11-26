San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 26, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will face the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on Sunday, November 26. The key matchup will undoubtedly be between Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic. Both European big men have heavy expectations on their shoulders this season.

Wembanyama has been inconsistent to begin the season, as you would expect from a rookie getting his first taste of American basketball. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have been walking a tightrope since Jamal Murray was ruled out with a hamstring injury and left their backcourt short on depth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (3-13) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-6)

Date and Time: November 26, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

Outside of their two-way assignments, the San Antonio Spurs will enter Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a clean bill of health. However, the Nuggets will be missing Vlatko Cancar and Jamal Murray to injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Nikola Jokic are all listed as probable Denver's injury report. If Mike Malone's team can roll out most of their top players, they should be too deep and too talented for the Spurs to deal with.

Of course, a big night from Victor Wembanyama could swing things a little for the Spurs. Still, relying on a rookie who is 16 games into his professional career is not ideal when facing the NBA champions.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Projected starting lineups

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup could look like this: Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, and Zach Collins.

The lack of floor spacing within the Spurs roster is their biggest floor. The lanes are often clogged, and Wembanyama isn't a reliable floor spacer at this early point in his career.

The Denver Nuggets starting lineup could look like this: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray's absence has been a difficult blow for the Nuggets to navigate. However, their roster is exceptionally talented and epitomizes the value of a five-out offense.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Victor Wembanyama is currently averaging 19 points per game. He is -105 to score over 19.5 against the Denver Nuggets. Whether he can generate enough offense around the rim will remain to be seen.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.2 points per game. He is -110 to score over 30.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs. Given the Spurs' limited defense, this could be a smart option.

Jokic is averaging 13.5 boards per game; he is +100 on over 13.5 against the Spurs on Sunday.

Jeremy Sochan is -148 to provide under 4.5 assists against the Nuggets; the sophomore guard is currently totaling 4.4 dimes per night.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are heavy favorites coming into their game against the San Antonio Spurs. They are -11.5 on the spread for -110, and -600 on the money line. Gregg Popovich's team is in the early stages of building around Victor Wembanyma. As such, win totals don't mean much to the Spurs right now.

Mike Malone's team continues to navigate Jamal Murray's absence. Yet Reggie Jackson has been a valuable contributor to the starting lineup. The Nuggets should have too much depth and talent for the Spurs to overcome.