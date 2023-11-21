NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 4

The NBA MIP Power Ranking is perhaps the most competitive category in the NBA, and the list is more dynamic than any other category. The award is even more difficult to understand because there is no single criteria yet established by the league to decide the winner.

As dynamic as the list gets through the season, the category has even a wider net than any other award. Through three weeks in the 2023-24 NBA season, new players have made an impact on their teams.

Players like Shaedon Sharpe and Scottie Barnes have come out as big surprises on the list. However, others like Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey were predicted inclusions.

Here is the latest list of the top 5 candidates in the Most Improved Player power ranking for the 2023-24 season.

NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates

#5 Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe has capitalized so highly on the absence of Anfree Simons. He has made a strong case for himself for the Most Improved Player award in the 2023-24 season. Sharpe has been getting enormous time on the floor being the head of the offense.

So far, Sharpe is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games this season. Although he has been shooting only 40.5% from the field and 33.8% from the field, his usage rate has exponentially increased. He opened his 2022-23 season with a statement 29-point game against the Detroit Pistons.

One of the stats that might hurt Sharpe’s chances of climbing on the ladder is his +/-. He is -9.3 in the category, and his impact on the team’s production is a bit concerning.

#4 Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors have one of the most flawed teams in the NBA. They are 6-7 in the season so far and there is little good going for the team. However, apparently, it isn’t going as badly for Scottie Barnes.

After averaging 15.3 points last season, Barnes is averaging 20.1 points this season, a substantial increase. He has also improved greatly in his overall game. Barnes is averaging 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a career-high 1.5 blocks in 13 games this season. He is shooting a career-high 39.4% this season.

Barnes is making his case for the MIP award not just with his offense but through his improvement in facilitation and defensive intensity. He is blocking shots as a rim protector and has shown his on-ball defense when assigned the task.

Barnes has taken over as “the guy” from Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 19.4 points per game. Barnes is ahead of Siakam in almost all categories.

#3 Alperen Şengün

Under new coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets have maintained a respectable position in the league. After losing the first three games of the season, the Rockets won the next six games.

However, they have lost three consecutive games since then. Amidst the seesaw performance of the Rockets, Alperen Şengün has established himself as a reliable option for Udoka. Houston’s coach has put his trust in the young Turkish center and increased his minutes on the floor.

Sengun has the ability to beat any defense on the court with his elite footwork and his great passing skills. He has the ability to overpower defenders and can fake, spin and do hesitation moves in the post.

So far into the season, he is averaging 20.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. He is also shooting 58.8% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point line. In six of the nine games of the season, Sengun has been +18.5 in plus/minus.

Given his impact on the Rockets’ offense, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made it to the All-Star game this season.

#2 Tyrese Haliburton

Since being traded from the Sacramento Kings, Tyrese Haliburton has established himself as a superstar. With a 120.7 offensive rating, the Indiana Pacers lead the league in the category and Haliburton is the main engine behind that.

He has come a long way since being drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is shifty, crafty and a spot-up shooter. He has the ability to shoot threes at a high percentage, has mastered the pick-and-roll and is the best at transition offense.

If anything, Haliburton is as good as anybody in the league. It is his ability to make his teammates better. His passing skill has exponentially increased his teammates’ production. So far into the season through 11 games, the Pacers' star is averaging 23.5 points, 11.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Haliburton is going to make it to the All-Star game and there is little to no doubt about it. He is most definitely going to remain in the conversation for MIP players throughout the season.

#1 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is the only player on the list that everybody saw approaching elite stardom but just waited for. He arrived at the scene just when the Philadelphia 76ers needed him the most. After James Harden demanded a trade and sat out of games, Maxey took over and he has not been a disappointment.

Maxey has taken on the role of lead guard for the 76ers. He might not only be in the race for an All-Star appearance but also a selection for the All-NBA teams.

Maxey has arguably the highest chance to win the award, given the jump he has taken this season. Compared to Haliburton, who was already playing at a high level last season, Maxey is embracing a new role and bigger responsibility.

So far into the season, he is averaging a career-high 26.8 points and a career-high 7.1 assists for the 76ers. Maxey also had a 40-point game this season.