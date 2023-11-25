"Cleveland wants Lebron back so bad" - Cavaliers' classy move on LeBron James returning home for game has fans buzzing

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are ready to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, November 25, in the Rocket Mortgage Field House arena. James would be entering the building, which was once his championship locker room. The Cavaliers welcomed their franchise’s greatest player with a warm welcome ahead of the game.

Cavs put up a ‘Welcome Back LeBron!’ sign, with LeBron holding the 2016 championship trophy, outside the Lakers locker room to welcome its most beloved superstar. However, this gesture from the team didn’t go unnoticed by the NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter).

There were mixed reactions among fans towards the Cavs' actions. While some praised the organization for being classy, others viewed it as petty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the fans wrote,

"Have some pride and respect about yourself Cleveland."

On the other hand, a fan appreciated the team for its classy move, writing,

"Proper treatment for the King."

Here are some reactions for fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is back in the Top 10 in MVP race

LeBron James became the first player to cross the 39,000 mark on Tuesday in a blowout win against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers, behind LeBron’s fantastic overall performance, clinched the top spot in Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament, without any loss.

LeBron, who is playing in his 21st season in the NBA, came in the top 10 of the KIA Race to the MVP Ladder on Nov. 25. To even think that LeBron’s career is older than that of so many other players in the league is crazy. On top of that, the fact that the King is in the MVP race is just unbelievable.

LeBron James is shooting 57.8 percent from the field in his 21st season. If this trend continues, it will be a record for a 39-year-old. Furthermore, he has a career-high effective field goal percentage of 65.1 percent and a true shooting percentage of 66.9 percent.

He has been scoring at an elite level both on the field and in the paint area. He is shooting career-highs in three-point shooting with 41.4 percent from beyond the arc in 15 games this season. Even in scoring in the paint, LeBron is having a career-high season with 73.3 percent.

Playing at such a high level deserves MVP consideration, irrespective of what season the Lakers star is playing. So far into the season, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 15 games.

The Lakers are expecting a big game from the King since he is facing his old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Saturday.