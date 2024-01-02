"Thanks for one of the best years": Ana Montana expresses gratitude to beau LaMelo Ball for 'amazing' 2023 

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana shared a heartfelt message to the Charlotte Hornets superstar as they ended 2023. The social media influencer/model has been dating Ball since 2022. The pair has a 12-year gap, with the guard having turned 22 in August, while Montana is 34.

After turning heads with their social media posts last year, Montana put up a picture of the pair with a wholesome message for her beau.

The pair were spotted in Paris earlier and Montana's story had the location pinned to it. She wrote:

"Love you baby. Thanks for one of the best years. 2023 as amazing 2024 will be magical full of blessings"

On the season front, it's been an injury-hit run for LaMelo Ball as the Charlotte cornerstone has been dealing with an ankle injury. He has missed the last 15 games including the latest against the Denver Nuggets. The 111-93 loss without the point guard has seen the side endure a 7-23 run.

LaVar Ball explains why LaMelo Ball dating Ana Montana is a good thing for his son

LaVar Ball weighed in on his son LaMelo Ball's relationship with Ana Montana. According to him, LaMelo dating a woman who is more than a decade older would help the Hornets star understand how relationships work and would help him learn.

Speaking on VLAD TV, Ball was candid when asked about his son dating a 34-year-old.

"I'd rather my son have an old person, but I kind of made Melo [LaMelo Ball] do that on the fact that he always played up six or seven years. So he is a little older than he is. So of course, he doesn't pick the girlfriend type from high school.

"He gonna try and gravitate to a woman, that's why they need 30s. 22... 23... you just want to go out, post, and take your little Instagrams all this time. She comes with her followers and stuff like that. But every time Melo needed her to do something, she was there."

Ball and Montana have been lavishing praise on each other on social media. The latter has always shown her support by attending Hornets games. Last year, Ball shared a special message calling her "the one" on her birthday.

Now the onus will be on his recovery. Only time will tell if he can take the court and help the Hornets end their regular season with a better record.