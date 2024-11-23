"That ain't cocky" - Carmelo Anthony names 2x All-Star as NBA comparison of Chad Johnson

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on Friday said Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards is the NBA’s counterpart to former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson because of the confidence he exudes while competing.

Anthony shared this on the latest episode of his "7PM in Brooklyn podcast," uploaded on Friday, with Johnson as one of the guests. The 10-time NBA All-Star said that while Edwards may be viewed by some as brash and cocky, like Johnson, he is simply passionate and confident in his abilities.

Anthony said:

"Anthony Edwards is this (points to Johnson). It's this energy. It's a sense of freedom. It's sense of confidence. That ain't cocky. I'ma talk and go walk. I'm gonna play and bust your a** ."

Johnson, a wide receiver, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, 10 of them with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a six-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006. Known for his trash-talking and flamboyant personality, he often faced criticism for being cocky but downplayed it, claiming he was simply trying to entertain.

In his five seasons in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has also been seen by some as arrogant due to his in-your-face style of play, but it hasn’t stopped him from thriving on the court.

Anthony Edwards talks about being a man of confidence

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exudes confidence, both on and off the court — a trait he proudly embraces. While some have labeled him as arrogant, Edwards remains unapologetically himself.

He spoke of how people perceive him in an interview with "NBA on ESPN" back in May, highlighting that his outspoken nature is a reflection of his innate confidence and competitive spirit.

The Ant Man said:

"A lot of people be calling me cocky, I think. I think that's the main thing. They be like, 'He's so cocky.' It's not cocky, it's no arrogance. I'm just a confident person. I just think I'm the best in everything that I do."

This confidence has made Edwards one of the faces of the NBA’s new generation, a role he has embraced wholeheartedly. His star shone even brighter last season when he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. He was also a key player on the star-studded Team USA, which won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In the current NBA season, Anthony Edwards has been leading the charge anew for Minnesota (8-7) with averages of 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 37 minutes per game.

