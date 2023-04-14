"That ain't good for business"- Nick Wright warns NBA about Diar DeRozan's antics as he is worried that shrieking could take over league

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright had a bold opinion on DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar DeRozan's antics during the Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors' play-in tournament game.

Diar was courtside watching her dad in action. As it appears, she wasn't just a spectator. Diar contributed to the win after distracting Toronto's players at the free-throw line.

Every time a Raptor stepped up to the free throw line, Diar screamed her lungs out to disturb the players' focus. Her little trick may have worked after Toronto went 18-of-36 from the charity stripe and lost the contest 109-105, seeing their season end.

While the entire NBA fanbase lauded Diar DeRozan, Wright appeared to have some reservations about her antics. Here's what he said about this on the "What's Wright? With Nick Wright" podcast:

"Everyone is going to applaud Diar DeRozan — and they should. She helped her dad, she's adorable, it was a great job by her. But if this turns into a trend ... that ain't good for business. The NBA needs to step in."

Wright admitted it's an unpopular opinion. He wasn't far away from that judgment. NBA players face much worse distractions than that at the free-throw line. Sometimes, the entire team struggles to get going from the charity stripe, so to pin all of the blame on Diar for the Raptors' struggles wouldn't be a fair assessment.

Players are bound to miss shots, especially in a playoff environment, and that's what happened with the Toronto Raptors against the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan hilariously reacts to daughter Diar DeRozan's screaming antics

DeMar DeRozan played a solid game for the Chicago Bulls in their 109-105 comeback win over his former team, the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan tallied 23 points and seven rebounds on 52.6% shooting. That wasn't his only contribution. DeRozan allowed his daughter Diar DeRozan to skip school and attend the game.

A move that's now lauded by the entire NBA after many believed Diar's screaming antics helped the Bulls beat Toronto. Here's what DeMar said after the game:

"It's crazy my daughter [Diar] called me the other day when she was getting out of school, and she just said, 'Daddy, can I come to the Toronto game?' I remember going to all Toronto games when she was a kid. I almost said no because she had school back home."

DeMar added:

"She kept asking, she was just adamant about coming and supporting and I juyst said you can miss one day at school and come to a game. I am glad I did. I owe her some money for sure."

This may be Diar DeRozan's last appearance this season unless the Chicago Bulls make the NBA playoffs and play on a day off for her from school. DeMar DeRozan was adamant about not letting her miss school to attend a game.

