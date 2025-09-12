"That boy is too bad" - Magic Johnson comically doubles down on crowning Michael Jordan as GOAT over LeBron James

Former LA Lakers star Magic Johnson is a big believer that Michael Jordan is a better player than LeBron James. The GOAT debate has always been between Jordan and James. Occasionally, other NBA greats get mentioned, but the two superstars always headline the discussion.During Johnson's appearance at Invest Fest 2025 as a speaker, he spoke highly about his former rival. Magic played against Jordan in the biggest stage in the 1991 NBA Finals. The Bulls defeated the Lakers in five games, giving Jordan his first ring.During his time on stage, the five-time NBA champion talked about how he's still picking Jordan over James.&quot;I love my boy, I love him,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;But when Michael Jordan took off with that tongue out. Hold up, listen, 'cause a lot of you wasn't born then. 1991 against my Lakers. Right hand, we thought we had them. He looked as we went down, he switched it to the left hand, tongue went left. Spun it against the glass and good.&quot;Even with that, Johnson still considers James a great player:&quot;There's nobody alive that's been able to do just that. That boy is too bad I'm telling you right now. But LeBron is a bad boy, too, but he's not Michael. Don't get it twisted, I love LeBron, but no.&quot;In the Finals against Johnson, the Bulls legend averaged 31.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 2.8 steals. Jordan shot 50% from deep to win the first of his six NBA championships.After beating Magic Johnson and the Lakers, Jordan had the confidence to lead the Bulls to two three-peats.Fans react to Magic Johnson's GOAT claimFormer NBA players aren't the only ones who are bold enough to make GOAT choices. Even fans have strong opinions about who the greatest player is. After Magic Johnson picked Michael Jordan, fans expressed their thoughts on what he said. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;BECAUSE HE IS THE GOAT! WAKE UP PEOPLE,&quot; the fan agreed with Johnson.StockStorm @StockStormXLINK@BleacherReport @EarnYourLeisure BECAUSE HE IS THE GOAT! WAKE UP PEOPLE&quot;Magic played against both generations. When a guy who faced Jordan in the Finals says he's the GOAT, that carries weight,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;END OF DISCUSSION MJ IS THE GOAT,&quot; one fan said.Other fans didn't agree with what Magic Johnson said.&quot;Yea LeBron isn’t Michael Jordan, he not a scrub,&quot; someone commented.²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGameLINK@BleacherReport @EarnYourLeisure Yea LeBron isn’t Michael Jordan, he not a scrub&quot;He’s right. Lebron is better. 🐐,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Old heads will never say anyone from the new generation is better. Even though evolution exists. In 30 years somebody better than LeBron will come,&quot; a fan replied to the post.The GOAT debate will never end with the amount of talent that the league produces every year. Aside from Jordan and James, there are other NBA stars who could be qualified to be part of the GOAT discussion.