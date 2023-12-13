“That brother needs help”: Jusuf Nurkic relieved Draymond Green didn’t choke him

Draymond Green is trending on social media after his third ejection of the season for swinging against Jusuf Nurkic on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors were leading when the incident happened, but the Phoenix Suns were able to turn the tables and give their opponents their sixth consecutive loss on the road.

After playing 17 minutes, Green was given a flagrant two by the referees for the wild forearm to Nurkic. The Warriors star finished with two points, two assists, two rebounds, and three turnovers.

On the other side, Nurkic was able to play for the rest of the game, giving the Suns 17 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the post-game press conference, the Bosnian center was asked about Draymond Green's actions. Nurkic was just glad that Green did not put him in a chokehold as he did with Rudy Gobert last month.

"What’s going on with him, I don’t know. Personally, that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me but at the same time, I'm just out there trying to play basketball."

The Suns improved to a record of 13-10 after beating the Warriors 119-116. Their next three games will be played at the Footprint Center against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards.

Draymond Green apologizes to Jusuf Nurkic for the swing

Currently in hot waters after his third ejection of the season, all ears were on Draymond Green on his explanation of hitting Jusuf Nurkic. An apologetic Green came to the media availability right after the game and said that it was not his intention to hit the Bosnian center.

"He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him," Green said. "As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intent to hit him."

Draymond Green also remarked that that is his way of making referees notice the contact but the situation turned against him. He reiterated that he does not try to flop to get calls.

"I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell the calls. I'm not a flopper. I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling me with my hip back so I sprung away and unfortunately, I hit him. So that I apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," Green said.

With the uncertainty of how the NBA reacts to Green's recent actions, the Golden State Warriors have fallen to a record of 10-13 and they will be taking on the LA Clippers next on December 14. They will host the Brooklyn Nets two days later at the Chase Center.