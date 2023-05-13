"That corgi made more shots than game 6 Klay tonight"- Warriors fans destroy Klay Thompson after a dismal Game 6

The Golden State Warriors badly needed Klay Thompson to regain his shooting touch to beat the LA Lakers on the road in Game 6. Renowned for his clutch baskets, "Game 6 Klay" never appeared, as he couldn't shake off his slump.

Thompson scored just eight points on 3-19 shooting, including 2-12 from behind the arc. He was mercillessly trolled on Twitter following his dismal performance in the Warriors' biggest game of the season:

"That corgi made more shots than game 6 Klay tonight"

CodestarOW @TheCodestarr @TheHoopCentral That corgi made more shots than game 6 Klay tonight @TheHoopCentral That corgi made more shots than game 6 Klay tonight 💀💀

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 @MeltonSZN @TheHoopCentral Lakers fans now that the Corgi was wrong @TheHoopCentral Lakers fans now that the Corgi was wrong https://t.co/msuQN1Bdcl

Klay Thompson's best game for the Golden State Warriors against the LA Lakers happened in Game 2. He exploded for 30 points on 11-18 shooting, including 8-11 from behind the arc.

After the game, he told the media that he waited 12 years to play against the team that he and his family rooted for.

Since that superb display in Game 2, one of NBA history's deadliest shooters just couldn't get it done. Thompson scored 42 points on 14-56 shooting, including 10-36 from deep from Games 3 through 6.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron ends the corgi's streak LeBron ends the corgi's streak 😅 https://t.co/ySTkdDeZDV

With the Warriors' season on the line, he couldn't even hit double-digit scoring and missed all but three of his 19 shots. Thompson's unbridled excitement in going up against the LA Lakers ended in embarrassment.

Klay Thompson struggled with his shot in all but one game in the series. He also couldn't do the same impact on defense as he once did during his best years with the dethroned champs.

On both ends of the floor and in an elimination game, Dub Nation desperately hopped "Game 6 Klay" to give them a boost. He never appeared and it remains to be seen if he will emerge again in the future.

The Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make about Klay Thompson

"Game 6 Klay" is set to earn $43.2 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Despite two serious injuries, the Golden State Warriors gave Klay Thompson a max extension. He signed a five-year 189.9 million contract last July 2019. Thompson will be playing in the final year of that deal next season where he will be paid $43.2 million.

The Warriors saw how badly he struggled in the playoffs. He didn't have the same deadly impact on both ends of the floor and was even a liability against big and athletic players.

"Killa Klay" will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. What the Bay Area team will decide to do with him will be one of the most intriguing stories for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson reportedly wants another max deal from the team that drafted him. After the embarassing series agains the LA Lakers, he may not even sniff that kind of offer from Golden State.

