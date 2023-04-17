“I’m seeking a championship” - Klay Thompson and the Warriors have only one goal on their minds

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is expecting to receive a maximum contract extension this offseason.

Following Golden State’s 126-123 Game 1 loss to Sacramento on Saturday, Thompson was asked about Wojnarowski’s report. The 33-year-old then explained that he is focused on winning his fifth NBA championship:

“I’m seeking a championship. And everything else after that will play itself out,” Thompson said.

Wojnarowski’s report came during Saturday’s edition of "NBA Countdown." The renowned journalist explained that Thompson’s contract expectations could make it difficult for the Warriors to retain him.

“Thompson, I’m told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason,” Wojnarowski reported.

“He’s got a year left on his deal of $43 million next year. He’s come back this year, certainly helped the team to a championship last year and had a historic offensive season this season. He’s just the third player ever to have 300 3-pointers in a season.

“But this is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million, the Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million.”

Thompson has one year remaining on the five-year, $190 million max deal he signed with the Warriors in 2019. He is set to make $43.2 million next season.

How has Klay Thompson fared this season?

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson

As for Klay Thompson’s production this season, most would agree that he looked like his regular self.

Over 69 games, Thompson finished with averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 4.4 3-pointers per game on 43.6% shooting. So it is still possible that the Golden State Warriors could offer him a max extension.

However, given that Thompson is already 33, another max deal could be risky for Steve Kerr's men if his production starts to decline.

Ultimately, the four-time NBA champion’s contract situation could come down to how the Warriors fare in the playoffs. Another deep playoff run could make the team's ownership much more inclined to pay a steep price to keep their aging core together.

