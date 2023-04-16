"They arent taking it serious man": Fans react as Draymond Green drops new podcast just after Warriors-Kings NBA Playoffs matchup

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors had a disappointing start to their postseason as they lost to the Sacramento Kings 126-123 in Game 1. Golden State will try to tie the series in Game 2, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Warriors fans are understandably disappointed with the outcome and dismayed by their team's lack of focus. The reason for their point of view is that Draymond Green immediately released a podcast episode detailing the events of Saturday night. While the content was insightful, fans were disappointed that Draymond was more concerned about creating podcasts.

@Zayn_Daniel10 tweeted: "They arent taking it serious man"

Draymond Green releases new podcast episode after Game 1; NBA fans upset about his priorities

Draymond Green instantly released a new podcast episode featuring a thorough breakdown of Game 1 after the game ended. The Warriors veteran then continued to reveal to his audience the game strategy that his side will use in Game 2.

NBA fans were perplexed by Green's decision to prioritize his podcast over Game 2. Here's what some fans had to say:

@marinmilos3 tweeted: "At this point just retire and do pdocast. He takes them more serious than series against kings"

@boltspeed3 tweeted: "if this n***a worked at his shooting as much his podcast he might be better than lebron"

@BIGGESTHATER00 tweeted: "He be quick to do a podcast like he won"

@CookedbyZo tweeted: "He takin this shit podcasting shit serious"

@Stockton209ers tweeted: "He did say we were going to get this podcast."

@WuodMarymin77 tweeted: "Well, he gave them the game plan…hope he ain’t giving more game plans for game 2"

@RatioByDJ tweeted: "n***a priorities all f***ed up bruh"

@K3HO4 tweeted: "Bro better get locked up for the next game. Shouldn't be allowed to do this bs podcast durring postseasons."

Draymond Green put up a good fight against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Green added four points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a block. Despite his defensive and playmaking efforts, the Golden State Warriors still ended up losing to the Kings. It was a close match and the Warriors are hoping to win Game 2 and tie the series.

