"That would be different": Stephen A. Smith would've chosen $500,000 over sit down with Jay-Z if not for current 'position'

Stephen A. Smith has joined in on a well-known internet topic. For years, internet users have discussed whether they would prefer $500,000 in cash or a dinner with Jay Z to pick the business mogul's brain. The hypothetical has become a topic of debate as well as an internet joke for those in the know.

Some believe that $500,000 in cash would be enough to find success on their own. However, on the flipside others believe that the knowledge that would be gained from a dinner with Jay Z would be priceless.

Outspoken TV personality Stephen A. Smith recently weighed in on the debate. Smith came to the conclusion that it all depends on what kind of position an individual is in. If $500,000 is life-changing money then he understands why someone would pick the money.

On the other hand, for someone in his position, he believes that the dinner with Jay-Z would be far more valuable. During a recent episode of his Stephen A. Smith show he gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I don’t think this is cut and dry like Jay-Z says. If you are broke and you’re struggling to pay bills, you take the half a mil.”

"The position that I am in, I would pass up on the half a mil to set down with a brother as brilliant as him. If I was dead broke and had bills to pay and I was struggling to make ends meet, then that would be different.”

Does Jay-Z agree with Stephen A. Smith's answer to viral question?

Jay-Z recently weighed in on the debate regarding whether to take the $500,000 cash or dinner with Jay-Z. During an interview with CBS Mornings, he shared his thoughts on the situation, giving a surprising answer that differed from Stephen A. Smith.

As he explained, all the knowledge to get to where he is has been put in his albums for fans to learn and grow on their own. As a result, he feels that the $500,000 cash is the better choice when compared to having dinner with him.

“You gotta take the money," Jay-Z said. "Take the $500,000 USD, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It’s all there if you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is — it’s all there. Everything that I said was gonna happen, happened. Everything I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s The Blueprint."

Of course that hasn't stopped the debate from raging on, with a number of high-profile celebrities sharing their thoughts. In the case of popular rapper Cyhi The Prynce, he believes that the dinner with Jay-Z is far more valuable.

