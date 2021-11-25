“That dude’s playing unbelievable basketball, I'm proud brother” - Stephen Curry lauds Seth Curry’s brilliant form for the Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced off with his brother Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Chase Center. After the game, Steph had some really nice words for his younger brother who is having a career season.

In the postgame interview after the Warriors beat the Sixers 116-96, Steph had a lot of praise for Seth. The three-time MVP was asked about his last made shot of the game, a three-pointer that gave him 25 points. Steph outscored Seth by a point and it was a great talking point after the game before Thanksgiving.

"That dude's playing unbelievable basketball and it's fun to watch. He's continued to get better. He goes at his own pace, he's so under control. The fact that he did what he did tonight, he didn't make a three. That's impressive. The way he's playing and the way he's stepping into his own identity in this league as a scorer and playmaker and all of that, I'm so proud, proud brother," Stephen Curry said.

In the win over the Sixers, Stephen Curry finished with 25 points, four rebounds and 10 assists. The game was close until the end of the third quarter, when the Warriors outscored Philly 30 to 12 in the final quarter. Seth Curry led the Sixers with 24 points and two steals while shooting 8-for-16 from the field.

The Warriors improved to 16-2 and remain the best team in the league with Stephen Curry as one of the favorites to win the MVP. On the other hand, the Sixers have dropped to 10-9 as they struggled to have a complete roster early in the season. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are nursing injuries, while Ben Simmons continues his holdout.

The journey of Stephen Curry and Seth Curry to the NBA

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry were the sons of former NBA player Dell Curry. Steph is the older son, born in 1988, followed by Seth, who was born two years later. They have a younger sister named Sydel, who is married to Warriors guard Damion Lee.

The path of the Curry brothers to the NBA was totally different. Stephen went seventh overall in the 2009 Draft and has been with the Warriors ever since. He's gone on to win three NBA championships, two NBA MVPs and the moniker as the greatest shooter ever.

Meanwhile, Seth went undrafted in 2013 after three years at Duke. He joined the Warriors' G League affiliate before signing for the Memphis Grizzlies. After being waived by the Grizzles, the younger Curry brother bounced around the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Seth's first big break came when he signed with the Dallas Mavericks and established himself as a reliable shooter off the bench. He also went on to play for the Portland Trail Blazers and back to Dallas before getting traded to the Sixers last season.

In Philadelphia, Seth Curry has been the starting shooting guard alongside stars like Embiid, Simmons and Harris. He's also having a career year with averages of 15.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry might have had a different career path in the NBA, but it's amazing to see the brothers as two of the best shooters in the league at the moment.

