"That f*cking dog bruh" - Warriors fans ecstatic as Steph Curry and crew force a Game 6

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors forced a Game 6 against the LA Lakers. The Warriors showed the heart of a champion in their 121-107 win on Wednesday night in front of their fans at Chase Center.

Curry scored a game-high 27 points to lead the defending champions. He also had three rebounds and eight assists, while going 12-for-24 from the field. He still struggled with his shot from beyond the arc with a 3-for-11 night. However, the Warriors did enough to stay alive for another game.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was the Lakers' best player in Game 5. "The King" finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Anthony Davis added 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but had to exit the game in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media reacted to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' huge win. Some fans are excited to see that the defending champions stayed alive for another day. Others are pointing out to the viral prediction of "AirCorg," who had Golden State winning in seven.

One fan even noted the accuracy of the canine's predictions, which means the Warriors could be coming back from a 3-1 deficit.

The fan said:

"That f*cking dog bruh!!"

Here are other reactions to the Warriors' win over the Lakers in Game 5:

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo me looking for that damn dog who picked Warriors in 7 me looking for that damn dog who picked Warriors in 7 https://t.co/lRAlaUFpOI

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Refs walking into the Warriors locker room after game 5 Refs walking into the Warriors locker room after game 5 https://t.co/L4hklO1x85

Also Read: "LeBron James is on your team sir" - Warriors fans troll Darvin Ham for saying the Lakers don't flop

Steph Curry receives plenty of help in Game 5

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry didn't need to score 50 points in Game 5 for the Golden State Warriors to get the much-needed victory. Curry had plenty of help on Wednesday, with five more Warriors players scoring in double figures.

Andrew Wiggins had a huge first half and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Draymond Green had great energy right off the bat and was aggressive offensively. Green had his second 20-point game of the postseason, putting up 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gary Payton II had some timely buckets to halt the Lakers' runs. Payton contributed 13 points and six rebounds, while Klay Thomson had 10 points in a another rought night.

Jordan Poole came out of slump in the first half, wherein he scored nine of his 11 points. Poole has had a terrible series against the Lakers, but had a lively cameo in the first two quarters of Game 5.

The defending champs will look to stave off elimination once again on Friday in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena.

Also Read: Who is Denny Crum married to? All about his wife and kids as legendary Louisville basketball coach dies aged 86

Poll : 0 votes