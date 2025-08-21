That was his goodbye to me" - Michael Porter Jr. reveals Nikola Jokic's wild group chat message to Nuggets teammate's exit post Nets deal

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 21, 2025 21:38 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven - Source: Getty
Michael Porter reveals Nikola Jokic's parting message for him [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Denver Nuggets traded away Michael Porter Jr., a key member of their 2023 NBA championship team. After seven seasons with the Nuggets, Porter Jr. will next wear the Brooklyn Nets jersey, but in his farewell message to his 7-year teammate, Nikola Jokic's playful message eased the mood a bit.

Porter Jr. appeared on the "Glory Daze" podcast on Thursday. He opened up about his conversation with his teammates when he was traded. Porter Jr. said that leaving an almost decade-long teammate was tough for him.

"It was tough goodbye to my teammates. Especially, you know Jamal and Aaron. The guys have been there for a long time. They just all kind of texted in the group chat.
Porter Jr. revealed that Jokic messaged him in his trademark humor, suggesting he use protection.

"The only thing Nikola said was, "wrap it up out there in NYC." That's all he said. He said, "make sure you wear condom out there." That's all he said. That was his message. That was his goodbye to me."
Michael Porter Jr. played a key role in the Nuggets' 2023 championship victory. Additionally, Porter's game significantly improved alongside Nikola Jokic, one of the greatest passers in NBA history. Porter Jr. will face heavy scrutiny as one of the Nets' offensive leaders and for how he performs without Jokic by his side.

Michael Porter Jr. reveals his struggles with women

Michael Porter Jr. made statements this offseason that many NBA fans have called an undefeated run. Previously, the current Nets player appeared on podcasts, claiming he suffers from "the constant pull of the flesh," meaning s*x.

Earlier this month, the 2023 NBA champion said he faces his own struggles. Porter Jr. claimed that women were his vice.

"Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. … You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling," he said in his vlog video. (Starts at 2:26 mark)
"My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I'm far from God, and I'm not in my word, I'm not praying, I'm not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women,"
youtube-cover
However, the Nets star said that he has been working on building a more consistent relationship with God and practicing his faith.

Previously, in his comments, Michael Porter Jr. revealed a strange practice in his dating life. He claimed that he tests a woman's beliefs by showing her videos of manosphere influencer Andrew Tate.

