  • "That grammy road trip is brutal" - Fans baffled over Lakers' brutal 2025-26 NBA schedule stacked with 14 back-to-backs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 14, 2025 21:30 GMT
NBA: APR 30 Western Conference Playoffs - Timberwolves at Lakers - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to the Lakers 2025-26 season schedule [Picture Credit: Getty]

The schedule of the LA Lakers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is out, highlighted by their opening-night game against the Golden State Warriors on October 21. However, the schedule also left fans baffled with a series of back-to-back games.

While the team has some easy games at the beginning of the season, they have back-to-back games on 14 occasions across the season. In January 2026 alone, the Lakers play three back-to-back games.

Reacting to the post, a fan was baffled by the road trip and home games.

"8 game road Trip followed by 15/18 at home is wild."
"at least our back to backs aren’t against crazy teams this year.. feel like last year our b2b were against the clippers bucks nuggets thunder only," a fan wrote.
A fan was seemingly happy with the first few games of the season.

"For the first time that I can remember in a long time, this isn’t a really hard start to the season."
"At least we don't start of with 3 killer games like last year."
The road trip games also fell brutally on some fans.

"that grammy road trip is brutal."
A fan was stunned by the number of road trip games in January.

"8 game road trip in january holy sh**."
LeBron James and Steph Curry renew their rivalry in Lakers vs Warriors on opening night of 2025-26 season

LeBron James and Steph Curry have pretty much defined and highlighted the modern era of basketball. The NBA superstars also highlighted one of the greatest rivalries in basketball, which had been ongoing for almost a decade, serving as a must-watch for hardcore NBA fans.

With the NBA back on NBC, the league served up the perfect matchup on the opening night. James and Curry will once again face each other on the opening night of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 21.

While the Lakers will showcase their potential for the season with Luka Doncic as their face, with James still with his intact superstar status, the Warriors, still Curry's team, will look to make an early statement for their season.

It will serve as the perfect game for NBC to restart its NBA coverage after a 25-year hiatus. NBC covered the league from 1990 to 2002, during the prime era of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. It was only right that LeBron James and Steph Curry would be the two faces as it started another NBA journey.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
