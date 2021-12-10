“That individuality started with Jordan” - Stephen A. Smith believes Michael Jordan's talent and cultural impact make him the most revolutionary player as compared to LeBron James and Steph Curry

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams argued about Steph Curry being the most revolutionary player in the NBA on Thursday.

The conversation came after the Golden State Warriors (21-4) topped the Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) in a 104-94 victory Wednesday night.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Closed out the home stand with a W Closed out the home stand with a W https://t.co/ADNlZMHq80

Steph Curry led the the Warriors with 22 points as Golden State took over ownership of the NBA's best record ahead of the idle Phoenix Suns (20-4).

Stephen A disagrees with Steph Curry being the most revolutionary player in NBA history

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors falls down in front of his bench after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chase Center on December 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

During the show, Williams was asked about Steph Curry's impact on the NBA. He said Curry, offensively, is the most revolutionary player in NBA history.

"So I'm watching Steph, and it dawned on me, 'cause I realize that offensively he is the most revolutionary player the game has ever seen in the history of the league. Now, I'm not saying what Michael Jordan has done off the court. His brand Air Jordan is something that will transcend high. I'm not."

He stated his points in two sections, one of which spoke to Curry disrupting the geometry of the game.

"On the court, he has forever disrupted the geometry of the game of basketball. This is the guy that, once he steps his foot over the half-court line, you have to pay attention to where he is all time, every single time. Even the way he shoots the ball. He shoots it like a slingshot. The way he gets shots contested, he makes those shots look as if they are available open easy shots, from long distances like we've never seen before."

His second point centered on the 6-foot-3 Curry being a very relatable figure, owing to his height and physics.

"When I watch Michael Jordan or when I watch LeBron James. Oh, man, he's 6'10, he's 260. That's Karl Malone, that's Magic Johnson combined. I watch MJ, he's 6'6, got a 45-plus vertical. I can't do many of those things. Steph Curry is every day Joe megastar. He is our size. When you see him, it's like normal people. You can't work hard enough to be LeBron James. You can't work hard enough to be Michael Jordan. I'm not saying you can work hard to be Steph Curry, but it sure as hell feels like I get a 1,000 shots in the gym. If I just keep working on my handle, keep working on my 3-ball, I may be able to shoot the ball like Steph, because he's a normal human being."

Smith disagreed, as he believes MJ is the most revolutionary player ever.

"You are wrong. I respect where you coming from, 'cause I feel a lot of those things about Steph Curry for the reasons you articulated. But when we talk about the most revolutionary offensive player, I think it's time to start talking about him in comparison to LeBron James as revolutionary as it pertains to this generation. When we talk the history of basketball, here's where I jump off the bandwagon with you, and I still stay with Michael Jordan."

Also Read Article Continues below

Smith said that before the MJ era marketing promotions were based on teams and not individuals. The NBA and sneaker companies' push for the marketing of individual players started with Michael Jordan, and LeBron James and Steph Curry all followed.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein