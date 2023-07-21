“That'll go down in history as 4 amazing years” – Steph Curry asserts his iconic rivalry with LeBron James is ‘underrated’

Steph Curry and LeBron James battled it out in the NBA Finals for four straight years, with Curry's Warriors winning three of the four meetings. In the 2016 meeting between the two teams, the 73-9 Warriors were fresh off a historic season and up 3-1, however, James famously came back to win the series.

This past season, the two teams matched up in the second round of the NBA playoffs as the Warriors sought to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals. This time, however, it was James and the Lakers who were able to get the win, marking an interesting turning point in the rivalry between the two superstars.

With the offseason underway, Steph Curry recently spoke in a video with Sports Illustrated to discuss the rivalry with James. The topic came up during a game of 'Underrated/Overrated', where Curry also weighed in on Draymond Green's podcast, jokingly calling it overrated when he isn't a guest.

When it came to his rivalry with James, he looked back on the rivalry fondly:

"I mean underrated in the sense of it's going to be really hard to find, you know, two teams going four years in a row in the finals just the way the NBA landscape is going. So that'll go down in history as four amazing years."

Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers - Game Six

What has LeBron James said about 'rivalry' with Steph Curry?

No matter how you spin it, LeBron James and Steph Curry will forever be connected through history, much the same way Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are. The two men competed with one another at the highest level on so many occasions that they have come to respect one another.

Heading into their matchup in the past postseason, James shared his thoughts on the situation, praising Curry while expressing his profound respect for the superstar. As he stated, given the respect he has for Steph Curry, there's no way for the two to be bitter rivals:

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for everything he's been able to do on the floor. Not only on the floor, but off the floor, too. It's great to have people like that in this league and set an example for generations to come.

"We’re two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game and we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can. But playing and doing it our own way. … I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph.”

With the two men eager to bounce back next season and make another postseason run, only time will tell how things play out between the two stars.

