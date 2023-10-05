“That M**********r fast!”: Robert Williams III’s wild reaction to Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson after move to Portland

Robert Williams III had a hilarious NSFW reaction after watching Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson. After being traded by the Boston Celtics as part of the Jrue Holiday deal, Williams is now part of a new-look Blazers unit. However, his future with the franchise remains unclear for now, as there have been reports that he may be shipped again for new pieces.

Ahead of the start of the preseason, Williams spoke to the media and one of the questions was about his early impression of Henderson, the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

"That m**********r fast! He's fast as hell man. The focus that he has is crazy."

As expletive-filled as that was, Williams just joins the other players who have been left spellbound by Henderson's talent. The Blazers have a young roster this season for head coach Chauncey Billups, and while there are fans and analysts skeptical of how Portland shapes up after the Damian Lillard era, the self-belief in the camp appears high.

The last season was a disappointing one for the side as they finished 27-55 despite Lillard's staggering numbers. The former guard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in his 58 games for the side last season. but it wasn't enough as the side failed to make the playoffs after a dismal regular season.

As for Henderson, expectations are high on the rookie to lead the unit following Lillard's departure. The 19-year-old was rousing from his two seasons with the G League Ignite, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists last season, and now it remains to be seen if he can pair up with Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe to lead the Blazers back to contention.

Scoot Henderson says there's no pressure to be the "new Dame"

'Dame Time' has ended in Portland, but the dawn of Scoot Henderson is the narrative doing the rounds. Amid the buzz surrounding the electric rookie, the guard himself isn't overly worried about the pressure to fill Lillard's shoes. According to Yahoo! Sports, he said all he had to do was be himself.

I’m Scoot Henderson so I’ve never been pressured like that. The only pressure I have is from myself; the pressure I put on myself to be the best version of myself that day to maximize that day. … I don’t think there is no pressure on me trying to be the new Dame; I’m not trying to be the new Dame. It is a new era for a reason so I’m here to be Scoot Henderson.

With age on his side, Henderson's approach to the team's offense will naturally be a lot faster than Lillard's. As Williams put it, the speed at which he can blaze past his opponents will be his biggest strength.

Over the years, Lillard dictated the offense primarily with his perimeter shooting. The young rookie will rely more on dunks and mid-range work to get the job done. It will be an interesting season for the Portland Trail Blazers and Scoot Henderson.