“That doesn't make sense”: 4x All-Star berates NBA voter poll amid Rudy Gobert’s potential lock for DPOY

Reports of Rudy Gobert's potential lock for DPOY were not taken kindly by DeMarcus Cousins. The 4x NBA All-Star minced no words as he slammed the NBA voter poll amid reports of the Minnesota Timberwolves big being considered a frontrunner for the award. Cousins believed there were better candidates who had ticked all criteria for the honors and they rightfully deserved DPOY recognition. The Frenchman has already won Defensive Player thrice in this career.

Speaking on the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Cousins, a 14-season NBA veteran now plying his trade for the Taiwan Beer Leopards in Taiwan's T1 league, criticized the decision-making.

"You can't have a potential 4x Defensive Player of the Year who doesn’t finish games. I’m never going to be okay with this. I see things in black and white. If you’re the best defender on the best defensive team, you should never be off the floor.

"There should never be a scenario where you’re not able to fit into the scheme. That doesn’t make sense. How do we keep awarding this guy who can’t even stay on the floor in the playoffs? This is mind-blowing to me."

Cousins outlined how Gobert was seen on the bench on multiple occasions where he was rested for the final stretch. While that can be attributed to getting an extended breather in scenarios where Minnesota had closed out the game, the forward was having none of it.

Rudy Gobert has been a massive defensive presence for the T-Wolves alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. He averages 14.0 points, 12.9 points, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks as the team now gear up to face No. 4 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

DeMarcus Cousins has been a journeyman in the league playing a major portion of his career with the Sacramento Kings. He bounced around soon after with stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets. He averages 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds in 654 NBA games.

"No longer his turn": Victor Wembanyama throws down the gauntlet as Rudy Gobert emerges DPOY favorite

San Antonio Spurs rookie and fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama was okay with Rudy Gobert winning DPOY this season but made it clear that it was the latter's last time winning the prestigious award.

"I know that Rudy Gobert has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn."

Gobert won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Utah Jazz in 2019, 2019, and 2022 and is a cinch for a fourth with the Timberwolves.

The side has the top-ranked defense in the NBA this season largely thanks to Gobert, who has a league-high defensive rating of 104.2. As for Wembanyama who has been a phenom on the defensive end, his team's paltry run hurt his chances.

