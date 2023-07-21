“That man is going to be alright basketball player” – Tim Hardaway isn't buying Victor Wembanyama hype after comparing him to Bol Bol

In the months leading up to the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama was the most hyped up draft prospect since LeBron James. Now, some former players are starting to speak up about their doubts.

Standing at 7-foot-4 with the ability to play anywhere, Victor Wembanyama has the potential to be an all-time talent. That being said, Tim Hardaway Sr. isn't buying into all the hype.

During a recent appearance on the Carton show, Hardaway opened up on why he feels the 2023 No. 1 pick is just going to be an "alright" player.

"That man is going to be an alright basketball player. I'm sorry."

The basis of the conversation stemmed around some of Hardaway's previous comments. Last week, he stated that he feels Phoenix Suns new addition Bol Bol is a better player than the San Antonio Spurs big man. Bol was originally a second-round pick and now finds himself on his third team in his young career.

Victor Wembanyama will be more than an alright basketball player

Potential and hype aside, there are countless reasons why Victor Wembanyama will be more than an alright basketball player. The first being where he ended up. Throughout the franchise's history, the San Antonio Spurs have proven they can get the most out of high-level prospects. Tim Duncan being the first name that comes to mind.

Along with landing with a good organization, Wembanyama will also be learning from one of the game's best coaches. If anyone is going to get the most out of the French big man, it's Gregg Popovich. He knowns how to handle situations like this, and is sure to get him on the fast track to success.

Another factor to point out is where Wembanyama is coming from. In the past, we've seen international prospects with professional experience have an edge. Many had their doubts about Luka Doncic when he first entered the NBA, and he quickly proved them wrong. With years of pro-level experience under his belt, Wembanyama is arguably a step ahead of the competition.

At the end of the day, there is no denying that Wembanyama has all the tools to be an all-time great player. His size allows him to be a force on the defensive end, while he has no limits on the offensive side. During his short time in Summer League, he showed flashes of why he's been talked about non-stop for the past 12 months.

