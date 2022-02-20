That man right there got the best job security in the history of civilization" - Charles Barkley mercilessly roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother during the build-up of dunk contest

a

Former NBA and Phoenix Suns superstar Charles Barkley cracked a joke involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo during one of the All-Star weekend activities.

Commentating on the Skills Challenge on Saturday, the NBA legend roasted Thanasis Antetokounmpo for having the best job security in the world.

"That man right there got the best job security in the history of civilization right there. As long as his brother is the man, he is going to have a job, he is going to have a job. For job security, that boy always going to have a job as long as his brother's the man."

While Giannis Antetokounmpo is the main man for the Milwaukee Bucks and a two-time MVP and the reigning Finals MVP, his brothers Thanasis and Alex are lesser-known entities of the Antetokounmpo clan.

Alex plays for the Toronto Raptors' G-League side Raptors 905 and Thanasis is part of the Bucks roster. Alex is only 20 years old and is said to have a future in the game. He is 6 feet 8 inches with a developing jumper.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the frontrunner for the MVP?

The Greek Freak warming up against the Portland Trail Blazers

Arguably the best player in the game right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear over the last couple of years. In addition to his pair of MVP awards, he has also managed to pick up a Defensive Player of the Year award, an NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP over the last three years.

This season, the "Greek Freak" is averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6,0 assists while shooting the ball better than 54% from the field and nearly 31% from beyond the arc.

This level of play has elevated Antetokounmpo into the MVP conversation and he is one of the favorites to win the prestigious award alongside the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić.

Giannis has recorded four triple-doubles and 31 double-doubles this season for the Bucks and has scored over 40 points on seven occasions and over 30 points in 24 games. These are surreal numbers from the reigning Finals MVP. His passing continues to be underrated by folks in the NBA media, as he has recorded 21 games with seven or more assists for the Bucks.

With the East as competitive as it is right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely the frontrunner for the MVP award. The Bucks sit three games behind the No.1 ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat, which means they are right in the championship mix.

If the Bucks keep up this momentum and Antetounmpo can maintain this level of performance, he will be the heavy favorite to take home his third MVP award in the summer.

