"That might be controversial" - Ex-Warriors GM makes major Cooper Flagg claim while evaluating rookie's ceiling to Victor Wembanyama's hype

Former Golden State Warriors general manager and now-ESPN analyst Bob Myers is high on the rookie season of top overall pick Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks. He even went out on a limb to say that the former Duke star will be more impactful in his first year than Victor Wembanyama was in his.

Myers spoke about it on ESPN's broadcast of the second round of the 2025 NBA draft on Thursday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he shared his thoughts on Flagg, who he considers NBA-ready and should be a true asset from the get-go.

He said:

"I'm gonna say something that might be controversial: Victor Wembanyama got a lot of attention being the #1 pick. I could see Cooper Flagg impacting winning more than Victor did in his rookie year and Victor is a fantastic player.

"And the reason is, Cooper Flagg is NBA-ready as they come, and I'll tell you why. He guards, he defends, he blocks, he steals [apart from what he does on offense] and that's what makes him unique."

7-foot-3 Wembanyama of France was selected first overall in the 2023 draft. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 71 games on his way to winning Rookie of the Year honors. His San Antonio Spurs team, however, finished with only a 22-60 record.

Cooper Flagg was the top pick after playing one season at Duke, averaging 19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 spg and 1.4 bpg while helping the Blue Devils reach the NCAA Final Four this year.

In Dallas, he joins a team anchored by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, looking to regroup after going 39-43 following their trip to the NBA Finals.

Mavericks GM sees a lot of promise in top pick Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are convinced that they got a solid player in top pick Cooper Flagg and are looking forward to seeing him further develop and help the team.

General manager Nico Harrison touched on it after they made Flagg the latest Duke player to be selected first overall in the NBA draft.

Harrison, who drew a lot of flak after giving the thumbs-up to trade erstwhile resident team superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February, highlighted the all-around game of Cooper Flagg and how it will be a big help for their team moving forward.

He said (via ESPN):

"It's a generational talent, a once-in-a-lifetime chance. So just top to bottom, we're excited. I think the biggest thing is he's a two-way player. When you watch him play, he plays hard. ... When you have a player that's that good and people talk about the intangibles -- they don't talk about basketball -- then that's a guy who's going to add to your culture."

2025 NBA Draft - Round One - Source: Getty

Flagg is the fourth Blue Devil selected first in the NBA draft in the last 15 years, following Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019) and Paolo Banchero (2022).

