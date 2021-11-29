"That n**ga got me shook; I'm doing everything, just anything just not to be out here like my boy KD" - Serena Williams trolls Kevin Durant over 'ashy' ankles, sprays cooking spray on her legs

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in the news once again, but not because of his basketball skills. In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas spotted a portion of Durant's skin that was extremely dry, in an image meant to show the sneakers he was rocking for the game.

Thomas's tweet sparked interest among fans, as many came for Kevin Durant, making jokes about his ashy ankles and how he needs to invest in lotions. Not one to keep quiet, KD engaged the fans in a back-and-forth. That started with Durant playing the "I'm rich" card, and ended with him using the "I'm not a role model" line made famous by Charles Barkley in 1993.

A few days after the episode, tennis superstar Serena Williams also reacted to the image. In a video, she was spotted using cooking spray on her legs, saying she'd do just about anything to make sure she does not end up like Kevin Durant.

"That n**ga got me shook; I'm doing everything, just anything just not to be out here like my boy KD," said Williams

Many stars from the sporting world commented on the image. Former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green also had a good laugh over it on an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

How has Kevin Durant fared so far in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are not having their best of campaigns. They are performing way below expectations, but that is not a result of poor performances from Kevin Durant. Without KD, the Nets would most likely not be atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Kevin Durant is currently tied with the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry for most points per game this season. Both of them are averaging 28.6 points per outing thus far. They are also the forerunners for the 2022 MVP award. Their contributions have played a significant role in their respective teams' success.

In the Nets' loss against the streaking Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant registered a season-high 39 points. That was his eighth 30+ point performance of the season. He also starred with nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block.

However, even with Durant's awe-inspiring performances, the Nets are not looking like championship favorites. Coming into the season, they had the best chance at winning the title. But with Kyrie Irving out due to his anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance, and James Harden struggling to find his rhythm, it is unlikely the Nets would make it out of the East as the champions.

Nevertheless, there is still a good number of games to play this season, which augurs well for the Nets' postseason hopes. Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. If he continues to deliver, the Brooklyn Nets could still have a chance as long as the pieces around Durant step up.

