"That narrative, you gotta throw out the window." - Ex-NBA champion rejects ‘boring superstar’ take on Jayson Tatum, compares him to Carmelo Anthony

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum achieved something NBA greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James did not: winning a title at a young age. Despite this accomplishment, Tatum has been called "boring" by some critics who find his playing style unexciting.

Former NBA champion Antoine Walker defended Tatum against criticism during Friday's episode of "Run It Back." The former Boston Celtics player compared Tatum's game to 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony:

"I disagree with it. I just think he doesn't necessarily have a flashy game. He has a good mid-range, he can shoot the three ... I kind of like Carmelo Anthony ... I just knew after the Olympic situation you would see the next couple years of Tatum playing at a very high level, which he's doing right now ... That narrative, you gotta throw out the window."

Gilbert Arenas criticized Tatum, claiming that Tatum's lack of flashiness is why he doesn't receive more attention in NBA MVP voting. Arenas believes that players like LaMelo Ball or Ja Morant, known for their highlight-reel dunks and buzzer-beaters, tend to get more attention.

Lou Williams also chipped in with his advice for Tatum. He encouraged the five-time All-Star to embrace a more aggressive mentality, similar to former Celtic Kevin Garnett.

Despite the criticism, Tatum is quietly going about his game. With the Celtics among the favorites to win the title, Tatum has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum's former teammate comes to his defense

Tatum's former teammate Gordon Hayward also defended him. Hayward lent his support to Tatum when he appeared on Thursday's episode of "Run It Back."

"He's had it all from day one, and he's only gotten better," he said.

Hayward joined the Boston Celtics in 2017 when the team drafted Tatum. Although injuries hindered Hayward's time with the Celtics, he mentored Tatum, who has since developed into one of the league's top players.

