“That would be a package for Giannis, that would not be a package for 34-year-old Kevin Durant” - Nick Wright believes KD is not the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history

It has been reported that the Brooklyn Nets are asking for All-Star players and several picks for Kevin Durant. However, Nick Wright believes it is too much for a 34-year-old.

Before teams started putting together packages for KD, the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Utah got five rotation players and multiple first-round picks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN.

Seeing that a team was willing to give all that for Gobert, who is not half the threat KD is offensively, it automatically shot up Durant's value. Durant is expected to be traded for more than what the Jazz got for Gobert.

However, Wright does not believe any team should break the bank for KD. On First Things First, he cited Durant's age and injury history as reasons to back up his claim.

"I want to correct one misnomer out there. Folks keep saying that Kevin Durant is the most valuable trade asset in NBA history. Like he would be the best player ever traded. But it's not just true, because of his age and injury history."

After citing an example with the Anthony Davis 2019 trade to the LA Lakers, he continued:

"The trade that I think is of equivalent value is when the Nets traded for Harden, and that's about what the Nets should be looking to get back. The Nets gave away, for Harden, Caris LeVert, Jarett Allen, four firsts, and four swaps.

"When you hear that the Nets want All-Star players and half-a-dozen picks, that's not going to happen for a 34-year-old Kevin Durant," he continued. "That would be the package for Giannis (Antetokounmpo). It would not be the package for a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. So, I think right now the Nets have to recognize that."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."— @getnickwright "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."—@getnickwright https://t.co/bzyAFC4yZy

Any team Durant joins will automatically be a title contender. However, to give themselves the best chance of winning, he needs to be paired with another All-Star caliber player.

While other teams are on his list, the Suns are where Durant wants to land.



(via The Phoenix Suns are “by far” Kevin Durant’s most preferred destination.While other teams are on his list, the Suns are where Durant wants to land.(via @ZachLowe_NBA The Phoenix Suns are “by far” Kevin Durant’s most preferred destination.While other teams are on his list, the Suns are where Durant wants to land.(via @ZachLowe_NBA) https://t.co/SJ5YYPttKb

Although the Phoenix Suns are Durant's preferred landing spot, they might not have the pieces to complete the deal. With Devin Booker and Chris Paul being untouchable, an NBA executive does not think other tradeable assets will be enough for the Nets.

Kevin Durant failed to win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets signing an injured Durant in 2019 was a show of complete trust in his abilities. They believed he would be the one to bring a championship to the city.

Unfortunately, the Nets are without a title three years into Durant's time with the franchise. Although he did not play in his first season, he has failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals in two tries.

In 2021, there was a good chance for them to go further if not for injuries. They lost Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the semifinals, losing the series to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season, they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Although next season will be the first of KD's four-year contract extension he signed in the 2021 offseason, he might not be a Net.

