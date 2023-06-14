“That was poetic” – When Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Shot’ enthralled Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998

June 14, 1998, is a significant date in basketball history because it was the day Michael Jordan took his last shot playing for the Chicago Bulls. Along with fans across the globe, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio too felt its magic and remained spellbound after witnessing this out-of-the-ordinary incident live.

Michael Jordan had already cemented his status as an unparalleled player in the NBA long before his first three-peat. The defining moment that solidified his dominance came during the summer of 1992, when he participated in the infamous 'Dream Team' practice alongside legends like Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley. From that point on, Jordan's star shone brighter than ever.

Success and Jordan became inseparable after he won his sixth championship. He had attained a level of popularity that extended far beyond the basketball court, even in the presence of Hollywood superstars. This was evident when a young Leonardo DiCaprio, only 24 years old at the time, sought out Jordan backstage to congratulate him on the championship.

Leonardo DiCaprio to Michael Jordan after THE LAST SHOT “That was poetic.”Leonardo DiCaprio to Michael Jordan after THE LAST SHOT #TheLastDance “That was poetic.” Leonardo DiCaprio to Michael Jordan after THE LAST SHOT #TheLastDance https://t.co/XrcUbD6WdD

"I was watching Man With The Iron Face today, no, Iron Mask and now he's here! You know what I told the guys when we stuck our hand in?" Jordan said.

DiCaprio: "What?"

Jordan: "All for one and one for all. I did, I'm not even kidding."

DiCaprio replied:

"Congratulations. You did some beautiful stuff just now, man. That was poetic."

Following that pivotal summer in 1992, Jordan triumphed over Barkley in the NBA Finals, took an 18-month hiatus from the game, made a triumphant return and proceeded to secure three more consecutive NBA championships.

His two three-peats in just eight seasons were unprecedented, even great than Bill Russell's 11 titles, particularly given the significant increase in the number of teams.

The climax of Jordan's storybook career with the Chicago Bulls was nothing short of remarkable. In his final game, he delivered a jaw-dropping 45-point performance, maintained his flawless record of never playing a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, and secured the victory with a game-winning shot over Byron Russell.

Michael Jordan's knack for delivering clutch performances in crucial moments

Michael Jordan #23

Michael Jordan's unparalleled ability to deliver clutch performances in crucial moments is well documented through numerous achievements. When it mattered the most in his career, Jordan's unwavering dedication to winning stood out.

He became known for being a clutch performer due to memorable moments like hitting "The Last Shot" in the 1998 NBA Finals and "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michael Jordan proved himself to be a fearless leader who led teams through challenging circumstances. These facts substantiate Jordan's status as one of the greatest clutch performers in basketball.

