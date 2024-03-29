"That's only $16.6 k per b**ch" - NBA fans wheezing as Kelly Oubre Jr. faces $50k fine for trashing referees 

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. lost control of his emotions after he and his team suffered a 108-107 loss against the LA Clippers. The officials failed to call a foul during the final play that involved Oubre driving to the basket. In the heat of the moment, the forward called each referee a "b**ch."

Along with Oubre, head coach Nick Nurse also berated the officials for failing to call the foul. As a result, the NBA has issued a fine of $50k to Nurse and the player. Both of them aggressively confronted the officials and didn't hold back in their reaction to the no-call.

The game was tight, and the Sixers had a chance to win the game, if an official had called the foul. The officials later admitted that they missed a call on Paul George, who was defending Oubre's drive to the basket.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After the league issued the fines, fans knew what was coming as the words that Oubre spewed were too obscene. Here are some of the reactions from fans on the Sixers' player getting fined.

This fan had to calculate the cost of what Oubre said to each referee.

"A lot less than I thought. That’s only $16.6k per bitch."

Expand Tweet

A few fans thought the league was going to hand Oubre a bigger fine.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans took Oubre's side and think he shouldn't have been fined.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The league hasn't addressed if Oubre will be suspended. Although it looks like a fine will be enough for now.

Also read: Kelly Oubre Jr. alleged NSFW message to refs after no call on game-deciding play leaked: "Your grandma's a bitch"

What did Kelly Oubre Jr. say to the referees?

Philly fans were surprised to see the no-call on Kelly Oubre Jr. during their March 28 game. But more fans were astonished by how Oubre reacted to how the game was officiated in the Sixers' final shot attempt.

He pointed at each official after the game while Nurse was complaining and said, "You're a b**ch. You're a b**ch. You're a b**ch."

Expand Tweet

After the game and when reporters were allowed to do post-game interviews, the forward regretted what he told the officials.

"Heat of the moment… This is an intense basketball game," Oubre said. "We’re not perfect. The refs aren’t perfect. I want to apologize for just losing my cool because that’s something I try to work on each and every day and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can and that wasn’t it. I just asked for forgiveness."

Oubre has been with the Sixers since the start of the season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Also read: "$25k per b*tch": Former NBA star weighs in on potential fine for Kelly Oubre Jr.'s referee confrontation