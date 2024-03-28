"$25k per b*tch": Former NBA star weighs in on potential fine for Kelly Oubre Jr.'s referee confrontation

Kelly Oubre Jr. was heated up at the end of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers. Apparently, Oubre was fouled by Paul George on his layup for a potential game-winner before Kawhi Leonard blocked his shot. After a no-call from the refs, Oubre rained some NSFW words against the officials.

Lou Williams, the former LA Clippers star, weighed in on Oubre’s confrontation with the referees. Williams said that Kelly Oubre Jr. throwing the “b*tch” word could get him fined up to $75k by the league.

“Kelly Oubre doesn’t have a history of this type of character, right? If this is Draymond Green, the world blows up…I thought that over there was gonna be 50. Now watching this, this might be 75. This is $25k per b*tch,” remarked Lou Williams on the Run It Back show.

In the last seconds of the fourth quarter, Oubre got the ball in transition after a jump ball between the Clippers and the 76ers. Just under a second and with the Clippers leading by 108-107, Paul George fouled Oubre on a layup, but there was no call from the officials.

Coach Nick Nurse got into a heated confrontation with the officials and followed Kelly Oubre Jr. From what could be read from Oubre’s lips, he apparently was telling three officials:

“You’re a bitch, you’re a bitch, you’re a bitch. … your mom’s a bitch, your dad’s a bitch, your grandma’s a bitch.”

This is certainly very much unlike Kelly Oubre Jr., who has rarely been seen showing outbursts on the court. However, this was also against the league’s policy of Code of Conduct. There is a high chance that Oubre Jr. will face punishment from the league.

Kelly Oubre Jr. issues an apology for his emotional outburst against Clippers

It is likely that Kelly Oubre Jr. will receive a penalty from the league. His emotional outburst on the court certainly breaks the NBA’s Code of Conduct protocol, and Oubre perhaps knows that already.

After losing the game against the Clippers because of a no-foul call from the officials, Oubre used the word “b*tch” against the officials. However, in the post-game interview, the 76ers player made a public apology for his behavior on the court.

Speaking to the media, Kelly Oubre Jr. said that he was ready to accept any penalty that the league ruled against him.

"I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that's something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can, and that wasn't it. I just ask for forgiveness…It wasn't cool, so I'll take whatever penalties come with that."

It wasn’t just Oubre Jr. who lost his cool in the moment. Coach Nick Nurse was the first one to confront officials for not calling the foul on his player.

Later, game official Kevin Scott said in the pool report sent to the league that the foul should have been called on Paul George on the play.

"In real time, the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically," Scott said. "However, in post-game video review, we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender George, and a foul should have been ruled."

NBA Communications is yet to release a statement on the incident. However, it seems like the 76ers star won’t be able to avoid a fine.