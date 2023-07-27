"That's about him being around his people" - Stephen A. Smith on Nikola Jokic celebrating horse race win more than NBA championship

In a time when athletes tend to stick to PR-trained norms, the NBA's reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stands out.

Watching a 7-footer celebrate a horse racing win more than an NBA championship is no common sight, after all. According to Stephen A. Smith, however, that doesn't have anything to do with how strongly Jokic feels. It's all about the people around.

Smith, the host of First Take, is renowned for his hot takes and viral opinions on all things NBA. Even the biggest of stars aren't immune to some critique by the analyst. Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, however, seems to be someone firmly in the TV host's good books.

Stephen A. was presented with footage from Serbia showing an elated Jokic celebrating his horse's win in a race.

When asked about his take on how happy the Serbian superstar looked, Smith had an empathetic response ready. He said:

"That's not about him caring more about a horse race more than the NBA Championship. That's about him being around his people. We can all relate to that. When you're around your people, it makes a difference"

He continued:

"You can love everybody, you can love everybody in the human race. But, when you're home, it's a different ambience and a different vibe.

"And, you know, that stuff means a lot to them. Being able to celebrate around the people that you love matters more than just celebrating"

All of this flows from the Nuggets' superstar's apparent nonchalance at helping his team to the top of the NBA for the first time ever. Jokic's tired statement of wanting to go home instead of attending a parade probably fueled Smith's assumptions too.

Nikola Jokic celebrating the NBA title win with his daughter.

Nikola Jokic keeps his family close - a ring on his shoe - close.

Anyone who has been following the Joker's career knows what family means to him. The two-time MVP's gesture of tying his wedding ring on his shoes has been widely celebrated. Joker's wholesome gesture had done his popularity plenty of favors.

Winning the ring for his beloved franchise certainly was a moment to cherish for Nikola Jokic. But if there was an option, the Sombor shuffle probably would just be for show back home at Serbia.

