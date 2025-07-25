  • home icon
"That's my biggest thing": Steph Curry reveals true feelings on Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025
Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has taken over the NBA's social media landscape, and Steph Curry has noticed it, too. The Warriors' superstar reacted to the latest development in his former "Splash Brother's" personal life during an interview with Complex, which dropped Thursday.

Curry prefers to avoid talking about other people's relationships, and he maintained it for his good friend and former teammate, Thompson. However, Curry expressed his true feelings for the Mavericks guard.

"I don't ever speak on people's relationships, but I am happy for them," Curry said. "I want to see him happy, that's my biggest thing."

Curry acknowledged that Thompson does look happy and even pointed out his new haircut in his pics and videos with Megan.

Curry has seen Thompson's life up close and personal and vice versa for most of the last decade. The duo spent their first season away from each other last year after Thompson moved to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA free agency, ending an illustrious stint with the Warriors.

Thompson won four titles and made five All-Star teams as a Warrior, orchestrating one of the most prolific backcourts alongside Curry.

A week after going viral for dating Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson confesses love for rapper

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship has quickly grown since they hard-launched at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala. On Thursday, the couple made the headlines again after Thompson confessed his "love" for his rapper girlfriend in a video from her TikTok.

After an impressive outing while playing golf, Thompson credited the relationship for his success on the greens.

"Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits," Thompson says in the clip.

Klay Thompson had been single for a significant time since his last known relationship with Laura Harrier in 2018. He broke up with the actress two years later.

The Mavericks guard will hope the new "love" of his life can bring some fortune next year after a turbulent first season in Dallas. The Mavericks dealt with major injury blows and a massive trade that saw Luka Doncic get shipped to the Lakers.

They were out of playoff contention after losing the eighth-seed game in the play-in tournament.

Nevertheless, they are among the strongest teams in the West next year with a healthy Anthony Davis, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and D'Angelo Russell acting as a proxy for Kyrie Irving, who could return by next January.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

