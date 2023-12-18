"That's what you call an a** whooping" - Greg Popovich went brutally honest on Pelicans' blowout win over San Antonio Spurs

After the San Antonio Spurs suffered their 21st loss this season after falling 146-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, coach Gregg Popovich talked about how they were outperformed in most areas of the game.

San Antonio (4-21) is coming off a 129-115 win against the LA Lakers on Friday, ending their 18-game losing streak. The young team couldn't capitalize on their win and had difficulty keeping up with the Pelicans (16-11), who are on a four-game winning streak.

The Spurs are still looking to find their rhythm on both ends of the floor. Popovich is aware of it and didn't hide the fact that New Orleans outdid them in many aspects of the game. The Pelicans set a franchise record for 3-pointers (22), had 38 assists and finished with the second-highest point total in franchise history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, let's see. That's what you call an a** whooping," Popovich said. "Pure and simple, drop the mic, period. They had a great night shooting. We couldn't throw it in the ocean. On top of shooting well, they played very well. We weren't the sharpest we needed to be. Yeah, whooped. Real good."

Expand Tweet

Wemby had a decent outing against as he finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson helped with 13 points apiece.

New Orleans' stars were too much for San Antonio. Brandon Ingram had 26 points, three rebounds and four assists. Their point guard, CJ McCollum, finished with 29 points and two assists.

The Spurs will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Single handedly cooked Heatles at 40 years" - NBA fans hail Tony Parker's legendary career on San Antonio Spurs putting his Hall Of Fame jersey into rafters

The San Antonio Spurs might not make a huge trade this season

There have been trade rumors surrounding the San Antonio Spurs this season. Stars like Zach LaVine, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson have been tossed around as targets for San Antonio. Many fans are hoping they make a trade to help the young squad this season.

"No, I doubt it," Gregg Popovich said when asked if the team would make a trade this season. "Why would we do that? ... Get a vet or two and go win a championship this year? I'm going to go think about that.

"Our focus is not immediate other than individual development and team concepts. But if there's a trade that would make sense both now and for long-term, of course, we look at it. Brian Wright and his guys are probably doing that already."

Expand Tweet

While fans are pressed that the Spurs should make significant changes to the roster this season, Pop and the team have other plans.

Also read: 3 things struggling San Antonio Spurs must do to maximize Victor Wembanyama's stellar rookie year