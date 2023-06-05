"That’s why you can never count ‘em out"- Miami Heat fans are jubilant after they even up the series as the NBA Finals head to Florida

The Miami Heat pulled off a stunning Game 2 upset over the Denver Nuggets to level the NBA Finals. Miami's 111-108 win over Denver gave the Nuggets their first home loss in 10 games in the playoffs.

Heat fans quickly reacted to the incredible news:

"That’s why you can never count ‘em out"

Denver, behind Nikola Jokic's 18 third-quarter points, entered the fourth-quarter leading 83-75. The Miami Heat defense forced him to be a scorer, a big adjustment compared to Game 1.

Jokic's 10 assists in the first half of the series opener gave the Nuggets rhythm they never lost. That was not the case in the second matchup as the Heat clamped down the rest of the Nuggets.

The "Joker" took just five shots in the first game but already had 13 after the first half. After the first three quarters, it looked like the Miami Heat's adjustment failed yet again.

Erik Spoelstra's team, however, came out like a house on fire in the fourth quarter and outscored the Nuggets 13-2. Miami's onslaught came from a surprising source.

Duncan Robinson, who was scoreless in six minutes entering the final period, exploded for 10 points. With Robinson's sniping, the Nuggets defense had to open up. There was more flow and rhythm to the Miami offense.

The Robinson explosion helped Jimmy Butler get cleaner looks and added eight points in the said period. Bam Adebayo was huge as well. He had seven points to go with several key defensive plays down the stretch.

Despite all of that, the Denver Nuggets almost forced overtime. Nikola Jokic's shot with 36 left in the game pushed his team to within three points of the Heat. Jimmy Butler had a final chance to put Denver away but missed.

Jamal Murray's triple at the buzzer was half-an-inch short, giving the Miami Heat the pulsating win. Miami now has 13 playoff wins, the most by an eighth-seeded team to reach the NBA Finals. The 1999 New York Knicks had 12 when they lost 4-1 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Erik Spoelstra's adjustments were on point in the Miami Heat's Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets

There were a few adjustments that the Miami Heat did in Game 2 that helped beat the Denver Nuggets. Starting Kevin Love provided them with a better matchup battle than in Game 1. Even if Caleb Martin was healthy, Love might still have started after Denver's size and length caused Miami headaches in the series opener.

Putting the former All-Star power forward on Aaron Gordon allowed the Heat to let Jimmy Butler guard Jamal Murray. With better matchups across the floor, the Nuggets didn't get the same rhythm early on as they did in Game 1.

Denver adjusted and recovered in the second quarter but Miami was squarely in the game. Even if the Nuggets' lead reached 15, it seemed like the Miami Heat was always in the thick of things.

Nikola Jokic had to be more aggressive looking for his shots. Again, he was nearly unstoppable but his teammates didn't get their offensive flow right out of the gates.

The zone defense, which has been suffocating in the Eastern Conference playoffs, was sporadically used by the Heat in Game 1. Miami went back to their bread-and-butter to come out on fire in the fourth quarter, which turned the game to their side.

NBA fans can't wait to see how the two-time MVP and his team will respond to the hostile environment in Florida for Game 3.

