"That's cap" - Evan Fournier debunks rumors of Kevin Durant trashing former Knicks' forward in French

Evan Fournier and Kevin Durant had a confabulation in 2022 when the latter was still playing for the Brooklyn Nets. During the game, Durant started talking trash to Fournier, with the superstar of the Phoenix Suns allegedly calling the New York Knicks guard/forward 'small' in French.

Fournier recently revealed what the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP told him during that game via Tidal League's The Original Sessions:

"That's cap. He said, 'You are too tiny.'"

This is not the first time Durant and Fournier have had an altercation. A few days after the spat, the All-Star forward called out the Frenchman.

"He just plays with swag. He plays with a lot of swag. Sometimes, if he is knocking down shots and taking on a run, it can be annoying to see how much swag he has."

"Always liked his game, but playing against him, you just wanna beat him. He is one of those guys like you just wanna beat his a** every time," Fournier said via Essentially Sports.

Kevin Durant's encouraging message to his Suns' teammate, Bradley Beal

Last week, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns dealt with a disappointing injury update on Bradley Beal, who continues to deal with a back injury.

Beal, who appeared in just three games, has been ruled out for another three weeks. This means that his return is not expected to happen before the first days of December.

"Take his time. We'll hold it down for him," Durant said to Beal via Duane Rankin of Arizona Central.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic gave an insight on the Beal's injury via Bleacher Report:

"I'm told an assortment of issues has caused Beal discomfort and tightness in his back and at points since the initial injury in training camp, Beal has dealt with nerve irritation from his back down to his legs."

This development means we won't see the Suns' Big Three in full display soon. Durant is the only megastar who hasn't missed a game for Phoenix. Devin Booker missed eight of the team's first 13 games due to a calf injury.

With just four wins in their first ten games, the Suns will aim for the championship. They have now won their last three games. Phoenix will put its three-game win streak on the line on Tuesday when it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) in the NBA In-Season Tournament.