"That's certainly one way to clean"- NBA fans are in shambles after Charles Barkley licks his phone on national TV

Charles Barkley gave the NBA world another meme template and reason to mock him after his latest antics on the set of TNT's "Inside The NBA." Since his debut on the popular sports talk show, the former superstar-turned-analyst has earned a gimmick as one of the most comical TV personalities.

Barkley delivered on it again after unknowingly getting caught on camera licking his phone to clean it. Here's a clip of the incident:

Barkley's antics had NBA fans wheezing online, while some took the opportunity to inform the Hall of Famer of how dirty a cell phone is with bacteria and germs covering the gadget.

One fan sarcastically wrote:

"That's the only way to clean it"

More reactions followed:

Charles Barkley only one to pick LA Lakers over Golden State Warriors among the Inside Crew

Charles Barkley was the only panelist from the "Inside The NBA" quartet of him, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith to pick the LA Lakers over the Golden State Warriors. Barkley's choice came as a surprise, as he hasn't been a big fan of them over the last two seasons.

However, the Lakers' resurgence after their trade deadline day additions has Barkley rooting for them. The Lakers blew past the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies with a 40-point in Game 6, elevating the belief around their chances of making a deep push.

However, the defending champions, the Warriors, are no pushovers. Their experience and championship pedigree saw them open their conference semis series against the Lakers as the favorites.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers "I still like the Lakers... I think it's gonna be a great series."Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers "I still like the Lakers... I think it's gonna be a great series." Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers 👀 https://t.co/JzVkHaDLza

However, the LA Lakers recording a 117-112 win in Game 1 has raised some eyebrows about the Golden State Warriors' chances of prevailing. Charles Barkley reckoned the series would come down to Anthony Davis being dominant, and the Lakers center was at his best in Game 1.

Davis dropped 30 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the series opener on Tuesday. The Lakers overcame a hot shooting night from the Dubs, who went 21-of-53 from deep.

The Lakers' lack of shooting was believed to be one of the reasons why they were the underdogs. However, they navigated that in Game 1. The Lakers attacked the paint and got the Dubs in foul trouble. The Lakers made 29 trips to the free-throw line, forcing the Warriors to make tough shots from deep.

AD's presence allowed the Warriors only 28 points in the paint. He altered their shots and accounted for four of the Lakers' 10 blocks during the contest. The Warriors also struggled with the Lakers' size, which will play a crucial role in the series moving forward.

For now, Charles Barkley's prediction doesn't seem as bold, especially if the Lakers can continue playing this way on the defensive end.

